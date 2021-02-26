Knowing exactly when to pull a starting pitcher or trust that he has enough in him to get his team one more crucial out is a fine line baseball coaches walk on a daily basis.
Temple College coach Craig McMurtry said he made the wrong choice Friday at Danny Scott Sports Complex, where his team lost 6-5 to the Midland Chaparrals after McMurtry opted to allow ace Nate Medrano to attempt to work out of trouble in the fifth inning.
“I’ll take the blame for that one,” McMurtry said. “Medrano did a really good job starting the game for us and kept us where we needed to be. Then that one inning there, I probably should have made a move. But I second-guess myself. Always do when it doesn’t work out.”
The Leopards (7-2) led 3-1 entering the fifth, with Medrano having retired seven straight batters. But he found himself in trouble quickly, giving up a leadoff walk to Midland’s Chris Garcia. After striking out Luke Bumpus, Medrano gave up back-to-back singles to Garrett Williams and Tyler Wulfert, the second of which drove in Garcia to cut the lead to 3-2 and prompt a visit from McMurtry.
McMurtry’s decision to keep his statrer in the game looked like it might pay off as Medrano (3-1) followed with his ninth strikeout of the game for the second out of the inning. But back-to-back-doubles by Cameron Dayton and Caleb Heuertz gave Midland a 5-3 lead, and McMurtry was forced to pull his ace in favor of Marcus Mott, who got out of the inning with a strikeout.
“(Medrano) was in a good position as far as where he was in the game,” McMurtry said. “But I probably should have made a move earlier, get someone else in and not let him give up a couple of runs. But I thought he did a really good job.”
Mott did, too. The reliever didn’t allow a hit in 4 1/3 innings and struck out five but allowed a run after giving up two walks and wild pitch in the sixth.
His work gave the Leopards an opportunity to win in their final at-bat.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Andre Jackson ripped a double down the right field line for the Leopards’ first hit since the fourth inning. After a strikeout, Travis Chestnut, who was 3-for-4, drove in Jackson with a single to left. Back-to-back singles by Seth Stephenson and Robert Shaw cut the Chaparrals’ lead to 6-5 and put the winning run on second, before Midland reliever Alizaeh Gutierrez finished the game by striking out Clark Henry.
“Andre gets the double down the line, and that was a good way to get it going,” McMurtry said. “We get the tying run on second, and that’s all you want to do in the ninth is have a chance to tie or win the game. It’s frustrating we didn’t finish it.”
While McMurtry was glad to see his team get the tying run in scoring position, he wasn’t pleased with his team’s for lack of production after its three-run second inning that was highlighted by a two-run double by Max Puls.
“I thought (Midland’s) pitchers did a good job. I’ll give them some credit,” McMurtry said. “But we really didn’t have good at-bats. We were taking ourselves out of some at-bats, taking pitches we should have swung at and swinging at pitches that weren’t close.”
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader at noon today.