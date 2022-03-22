Back to work after a week away for spring break, Temple picked up where it left off in the win column — with a bit of suspense involved.
The Tem-Cats’ 14-run advantage was whittled to four by upset-minded Killeen Shoemaker, but Temple steadied itself late for a 21-11 six-inning victory on a chilly, windy Tuesday night at Tem-Cat Field.
The Tem-Cats (13-7, 5-0) won for the fifth straight time and maintained their first-place position in District 12-6A. Shoemaker, which made matters interesting in the late stages by chipping into Temple’s 14-0 lead with 11 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, dropped to 1-4 in league.
Temple starting pitcher Maddison Ruiz struck out five of the six batters she faced through two innings before being relieved. She re-entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the sixth, and with Temple’s big lead down to 15-10.
She walked in one run before three straight strikeouts, and then helped re-establish a big advantage with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that made it 19-11. Lily Wiser and Elise Munoz had RBI doubles in the sixth, and Brooke Knox’s RBI single provided the 10-run rule margin.
Temple capitalized on eight Shoemaker errors in the first, scoring 12 runs while chasing starting pitcher Madelyn Morua.
Chloe Prentiss — who had the lone base hit in the frame — Alena Salazar, Ruiz and Jordyn Valdez scored twice, and Wiser, Munoz, Kaegan Yepma and Kayla Quinteros all made their way across home plate for Temple’s double-digit lead.
Temple scored twice in the third for a 14-0 lead, but Shoemaker stated making waves in the fourth when it scored three runs off Temple’s third pitcher of the evening, Meagan Easley, who had relieved Knox.
The Tem-Cats got one back through Wiser’s RBI double but, with Knox back in the circle, Shoemaker answered with four in the fifth with a solo homer by Lewansi Luna, a run-scoring single by Jaden Crenshaw and a two-RBI hit from Trinity Cutbirth to pull within 15-7.
Run-scoring hits from Morua and Crenshaw had Shoemaker within 15-10 in the sixth.