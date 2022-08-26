Temple’s recent string of interesting and intriguing season openers continues today when the Wildcats face McKinney at noon inside McKinney ISD Stadium.
It’s the third game of what’s billed as the 2022 McKinney Kickoff Classic, which also included Thursday’s Garland-North McKinney matchup and Friday’s contest between McKinney Boyd and Longview.
It was the Lobos whom Temple opened against in the pandemic-delayed start to 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a game that started well after 8 p.m. and was televised as part of the UIL’s celebration of 100 years as the governing body of Texas high school sports.
Last season, the Wildcats hosted Cade Klubnik and Austin Westlake, which went on to win the Class 6A Division II state championship. Klubnik now is at Clemson.
As for this year’s first test, the Lions are coming off a 4-6 season in 2021 during which they went 1-5 in district. But head coach Marcus Shavers welcomes back eight starters on offense and six on defense, and perhaps the most important addition played at Frisco Liberty last year — 5-foot-10, 200-pound quarterback Keldric Luster.
“He’s a really savvy kid. He just kind of sits there in the pocket and is very comfortable. He doesn’t freak out when he gets some pressure. He just kind of sidesteps it,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said of Luster, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and gained another 1,400 on the ground in 2021. “Just a very natural athlete and can absolutely spin it.”
Also back for the Lions is running back Bryan Jackson (6-1, 225), who rushed for 973 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago.
“He runs the ball angry,” Stewart said.
On defense, McKinney features a pair of defensive backs measuring 6-1 in Christian Ford and Xavier Filsaime.
“The defense is aggressive. If they aren’t at the line of scrimmage before the ball is snapped, they are getting there quick,” Stewart said. “They play a really physical, intense, well-coached brand of football.”
Temple, meanwhile, spent the prep week analyzing tape from its scrimmage last Friday against Killeen and tying up loose ends at positions such as linebacker and along the offensive and defensive lines.
Landon Halvorson, who will play tight end, could see time at linebacker in place of injured senior Zion Moore, Stewart said, while defensive end Jaylon Jackson might also stand up some in the Wildcats’ 4-2-5 alignment.
“I think we have a great game plan, and our coaches worked hard and diligently. That trickled down to the players. We have the game plan pretty much down and it’s only Tuesday,” Wildcats linebacker Taurean York said earlier this week. “I think it will be a great game for both teams to figure out who they are and just find their identity and have some momentum going into Week 2.”
Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield is set for his 13th career start after going wire-to-wire as a sophomore in 2021. Rumfield will have a new running back by his side in senior Deshaun Brundage. Stewart was pleased with how the Wildcats ran the ball during the scrimmage, and much of that was because of an experienced offensive line that includes Jeremiah Mungia, Endrei Sauls, Agustin Silva, Armando Gonzales, Koran Lumpkins and Seth Martinez.
The opener is Temple’s lone tilt scheduled for a Saturday this fall. The remaining games all are slated for Friday nights. McKinney ISD is roughly 175 miles from Wildcat Stadium.
“We practiced a few times starting at 11:30 (a.m.) and said, ‘Alright, this is what that’s going to look like,’” Stewart said. “You try to do those things like that as sort of an acclimation process.”
NOTES: Temple qualified for the playoffs each of the last nine seasons. A 10th straight trip would equal a run from 1976-1985 under head coach Bob McQueen, including the 1979 state championship. During the present streak of nine, the Wildcats are 89-27. They were 109-14-1 from 1976-85. . . . Temple is seven wins from 800 in program history. It begins the season fourth all-time with 793. Dallas Highland Park (864), Amarillo (808) and Mart (805) are the top three.