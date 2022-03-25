BELTON — Once the Belton Tigers finally found their footing at the plate, they overcame a game-long deficit to Temple.
What TJ Johnson found wasn’t just his footing. It was a launching pad.
Johnson, who also went six innings on the mound for the Tigers, hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence to tie the game in the sixth and Tanner Conroy delivered the game-winning, walk-off single in the seventh as Belton upended Temple 4-3 Friday night at Tidwell Field in a classic District 12-6A game.
“I could tell you I was just going up there to hit the ball hard somewhere, but I’d be telling a lie,” Johnson said. “I was looking to hit that ball into the swim center (behind left field).”
Down 3-1 with one out and Conroy on base after a walk, Johnson homered on the first offering from Nate Mitchell.
“I was looking for a first-pitch fastball,” Johnson said. “He put it where I wanted it.”
The Tigers (7-7, 3-1), however, never led until Conroy delivered a bases-loaded single in the seventh to finish it off.
“You expect this kind of game with Temple and Belton,” Belton coach Mark Krueger said. “We weren’t being patient at the plate. TJ got on one and after that, we started hitting.”
Tyler Tingle led off the bottom of the seventh with a double down the left-field line off Temple reliever Isaac Ramos. Mason Ramm followed with a walk, and the Wildcats intentionally walked Jacob Estrada with one out.
“I was looking to hit something hard and hopefully far,” said Conroy, who hit the game-winner into right to score Tingle to end the game.
It was a tough loss for Temple (3-11-1, 1-3).
“It’s hard to sustain a lead for seven innings against a good team like that,” Temple coach Dallas Robertson said. “(Belton) earned everything it got. I’m proud of the way our guys played. They did everything right. We just needed to tack on more runs.”
Temple took a 3-1 lead with a two-run third. Isaac Ramos led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on Johnny Donoso’s hit to center field and kept running all the way home after an error to make it 2-1. Arik Hickman stroked a run-scoring double to give the Wildcats a two-run advantage to which they clung for the next three innings.
Temple scored first in the opening frame when Ramos singled to right, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell.
Belton tied it in the second when Conroy reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, took third on a groundout and scored on Aaron Bain’s sacrifice fly.
Johnson went six innings, giving up five hits, striking out 10 and walking one. Estrada pitched a scoreless seventh to get the win. Mitchell went 5 1/3, allowing five hits, two strikeouts and three walks.
“I wish we were playing tomorrow,” Krueger said. “That momentum is important and anytime you get a win in our district, it’s big.”