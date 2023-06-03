A typical day for Mike Hazle now consists of an early wakeup for a workout with his wife, Leah, at their San Diego-area home before taking his daughter to school. Then it’s back to the house for another workout and all work-related duties as vice president of marketing with Keiser Corporation. There’s another trip to school to pick up his daughter and the finishing touches on any work tasks before family time in the evening.
The days aren’t dissimilar to those of many husbands and fathers but are so vastly different than they once were.
Being a common man comes easily to most, but Hazle has an uncommon past and lives with its reminders every day.
“I would love to be an everyday guy,” he said. “The last 30 years of my life — from playing football in Temple to having a career as a professional athlete and a combat controller — took a huge toll on my body and on my soul. I’ll spend the next 30 years trying to fix it.”
The athlete
A multi-sport high school standout for the Wildcats before graduating in 1997, Hazle went to Texas State on a football scholarship and walked on to the baseball team. When a knee injury his junior year cost him his scholarship, he joined the track and field team and immediately excelled in the javelin throw.
That was the start of a decade-long journey in which he lived the life of a professional athlete, competing in meets around the world while chasing his Olympic dream.
Along the way, he won the silver medal at the 2007 Pan-Am Games, was runner-up four times at the U.S championships and competed for the United States at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
He finally won gold at the national championships in 2011 and was in the midst of one of his best seasons. The plan was to compete at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea later that year, earn a spot on the U.S. team for the 2012 Olympics in London then retire from the sport and enter Navy SEAL training.
None of that panned out. He went to Daegu but couldn’t compete because of an elbow issue, and tests there showed a partial tear. He tried to rehab it in hopes of being ready for the 2012 season, but the elbow gave way about a month before the U.S. Olympic trials.
Though he couldn’t throw, he went to the trials anyway, took his turn down the runway then waved to the crowd and hung up his spikes for good.
“I was unbelievably ready to retire. After 2008, it became my career and my employment. It took a lot of fun out of it. I was ready to walk away and shift gears to the military,” he said. “I didn’t even watch the 2012 Olympics, and military training didn’t allow time to think about it. I didn’t look back at it at all. I didn’t have an identity crisis because I had somewhere to go and something to do.”
The military
With his athletic career behind him, Hazle was set to begin his SEAL training in 2013 until the government budget sequestration canceled the orders for him and nine others waiting in the training pipeline.
One year after his quest to compete at the London Games was ended by injury, his post-athletic military career had already hit a roadblock.
“It made me mad and made me want to do something with another branch of the military,” he said. “A lady on the Olympic team with me had told me her husband left the SEALs to become a combat controller and that I should talk to him.”
Hazle joined Air Force Special Warfare and trained to become a combat controller, whose job — as described by the Air Force — is “to deploy, undetected, into combat and hostile environments to establish assault zones or airfields, while simultaneously conducting air traffic control, fire support, command and control, direct action, counter-terrorism, foreign internal defense, humanitarian assistance and special reconnaissance.”
The training lasted 2½ years.
“I was the second-oldest guy to complete the training. By the time I graduated as a level-three combat controller, I was 37,” Hazle said. “The grind of being away from home and being treated like a dog for 2½ years is tough, and I was ready to go to work.”
Once again, though, things didn’t pan out exactly that way.
Instead of heading into action, he was assigned to a guard unit in Portland, Ore., but found a way to go do what he was trained to do.
“Being in a guard unit, you do big blocks of training. Then when you’re not in training, you can pick up contracting work with Air Force units overseas,” he said.
Hazle contracted out for 12 deployments that lasted 2-4 months apiece. Of his first seven deployments, six were to Afghanistan and one to Djibouti.
“That was where the work was,” he said. “I was in support of air-to-ground kinetic operations (a military term for action involving active warfare) for the first seven. You’re just trying to make it through the day. I was on the sharp end of the stick, doing the damage.
“That was what I wanted to do and was trained for and was good at. It had a shelf life, though. I was ready to do something else.”
That something else took him on five deployments to East Africa, where he managed and led an on-call pararescue team that conducted search and rescue missions.
“The East Africa deployments were more pleasant,” he said. “The guys I worked with were at the highest level. They were tier one pararescue.
“As fulfilling as that was, though, I was ready to stay at home. Leah and I were dating in my last deployment in 2021, and I wanted to get back into the health and fitness field and spend more time with my daughter.”
Husband and father
Hazle achieved his goal of getting back into the health and fitness field when he was hired by Keiser, which makes ultimate fitness equipment.
He also has time to finally reflect on what he has done.
“I’m way more proud of being an Olympian and national champion,” he said. “There are thousands of guys who become SEALs and combat controllers. It’s way more rare to be an Olympian.”
In addition to his roles as a husband, father and vice president of marketing, Hazle also has to make time to heal his battered body and soul.
“I was already a high-mileage vehicle coming of athletics, and the military training greatly expedited the deterioration of my body,” he said. “I just had my 13th surgery. It was on my left knee. Through surgeries and medicine, I’m trying to stay fit.”
Unfortunately, though, there’s no quick fix to heal the soul, and Hazle still has to fight the urge to revert to his old mindset.
“Coming and going out of a combat zone every 100 days isn’t great for your mental health. You see a lot. It takes a toll,” he said. “As an athlete and in the military, nothing was ever allowed to go wrong. I always had to have something in case Plan A and Plan B and Plan C didn’t work. I put a lot of pressure on me to always be prepared.
“So in my civilian job, the first time anything would go wrong, I would revert back to my old self. Leah has to tell me, ‘This isn’t like your old job. If that email isn’t perfect or doesn’t get sent, is anybody going to die? No. Then relax.’ I need to hear that a lot because in my old job, if you screw up, people don’t come home.”
At home is where Hazle is most at peace these days, not just with his accomplishments or the struggles it took to achieve them but with the man all of those struggles and accomplishments helped build.
“I’m more happy with who I am as a person right now than the accolades I’ve received,” he said. “I have a great marriage and I think I’m the best dad in the world.”
Those truly are two things worthy of gold medals.