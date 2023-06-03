A typical day for Mike Hazle now consists of an early wakeup for a workout with his wife, Leah, at their San Diego-area home before taking his daughter to school. Then it’s back to the house for another workout and all work-related duties as vice president of marketing with Keiser Corporation. There’s another trip to school to pick up his daughter and the finishing touches on any work tasks before family time in the evening.

edrennan@tdtnews.com