Scott Stewart isn’t one to mince words. So when the fifth-year Temple head coach describes AJ McDuffy as genuine, it’s a safe bet there is concrete reasoning behind his choosing that adjective.
The senior wide receiver makes it difficult to dispute, as well.
McDuffy, who’s coming off a single-game career high of three touchdown receptions during last week’s win over Harker Heights, appears laid back and speaks calmly but still exudes noticeable conviction as he discusses the importance of being a model teammate, a desire to bump himself up from the A’s and B’s honor roll to the all A’s list, and his purposeful approach to each practice.
And, even though he believes he can be more vocal as one of Temple’s eight team captains, his leadership-by-doing method is just as effective.
“You can tell when you talk to him he’s very thoughtful. He isn’t just wandering around, acting like whatever happens next happens next. He’s just really thoughtful and mission-oriented,” Stewart said. “When he goes out there, he works as hard in practice as anybody we’ve got. He’s a here-every-day-in-the-summer kid. He’s the ones you want to coach. It’s just nice to have kids like that.”
This particular “kid” is a Temple native, born Frederick McDuffy and bestowed the nickname AJ by his grandmother. Needless to say, it stuck.
“Once you get (a nickname) from a grandma, that’s just what it is,” he said laughing.
Even though he prefers AJ, he doesn’t mind being called Frederick or as Stewart likes to joke, “Johnny Six Names,” as long as he earns his way into the long line of heralded, successful wideouts who have passed through the program.
“I think about all the good receivers that came through here and played,” McDuffy said. “It’s a blessing and really cool that I’m playing the position in the blue front, white back. It’s just cool that I’m in that.”
When he’s not at practice or school, McDuffy said he likes meeting with friends at the recreational center to play basketball and baseball. At home, it’s just him and his mom, whom he referred to as “his heart,” and the two trade off cooking meals. McDuffy said he considers himself a solid chef, at least when tacos are on the menu.
McDuffy was a running back while playing at Travis Science Academy then decided to give receiver a go his freshman year with the Wildcats. Since then, it’s been a steady assent fueled by the will to improve.
“There’s always something you can better yourself at,” McDuffy said.
There’s a strong possibility that McDuffy’s no-excuse work ethic is traced to a traumatic accident when he was 3 years old that resulted in him losing most of the index finger on his right hand. From that young age, McDuffy learned to adapt.
“It happened when I was a kid and I just remember bleeding and waking up in the hospital bed with my hand wrapped,” McDuffy said. “I always kept it to myself and never talk about it because it’s been like this for so long. Honestly, I forget sometimes.”
A consistent rise through the ranks illustrates just how much of a non-factor the injury has become.
After a sophomore year on the varsity squad that yielded little playing time but valuable experience nonetheless, McDuffy’s second season as a starter so far includes 19 catches, 340 yards and seven touchdowns — a few of which have been highlight-reel worthy — for the first-place Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 District 12-6A), who host Killeen Ellison (1-5, 0-3) at 7:30 tonight at Wildcat Stadium.
Last season, McDuffy hauled in 22 receptions for 364 yards and six scores while pairing with Quentin Johnston, who now is thriving as a true freshman with TCU.
“It was a big step being a starter,” McDuffy said. “I just had to be more stable and focused and learn the little things because I didn’t know as much. I just broke it down and started practicing and learning the concepts and the plays.”
McDuffy’s performances on the field have garnered college attention, and he’s verbally committed to Texas Southern. He said it’s a position he feels fortunate to be in, though not one that gives him any leeway to settle.
“It’s a childhood dream. But I’m not satisfied. I don’t ever feel like the job is finished. I always feel like there is more work to do,” McDuffy said.
He’s shown the willingness to back up those initiatives, too. McDuffy said he often stays after practice to fine-tune his route running, agility and strength.
“He truly works on his craft. He’s not just out there catching balls,” Stewart said. “He understands leverage off the ball. I mean, he attacks leverage as good as anybody. And that’s a learned skill. That’s something you have to work on. He’s really strong with the ball in the air, strong at the reception point. It’s Quentin Johnston-esque.
“We talk all the time to our (defensive backs) about attacking the reception point. Go up there and get in the mix where it happens, you know, elevate and at least get your hands up in the gears and make something happen. Receivers that understand that are hard to deal with. He does it as good as anybody.”
And he does it all knowing that his actions can impact more than the final score.
“It’s just going to reflect who you are,” McDuffy said of setting a good example. “Simple stuff just shows how much of a leader you can be.”