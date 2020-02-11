BELTON — Coach Jason Fossett knows his Belton Tigers have had a season beyond his expectations.
But when the final buzzer sounded on the last home game Tuesday night, the overachieving Tigers walked away knowing that one goal they set out to achieve would not come to fruition.
The Hewitt Midway Panthers downed Belton 68-49 at Tiger Gym, eliminating the Tigers from postseason contention.
While that end result wasn’t what they wanted, there wasn’t much disappointment for the Tigers.
“Last year, we won 12 games,” Fossett said. “This year we’ve won 21. Last year, we won just four district games. Right now, we’ve won five with two more to go, and that’s with a litany of injuries and other issues.”
Belton (21-13, 5-9) won’t be going to the playoffs, but this year’s team is the first to post 20 wins since the late Ed Braeuer coached a squad featuring Ramonce Taylor and Matt Braeuer to a 25-11 record in 2004, also the last season the Tigers won a playoff game.
“It’s awesome to look back and to say we were a part of that,” Belton senior forward Tyson Pine said of the 20 wins.
Pine led the Tigers with 16 points. The other senior suited up, Diego Santana, added 11 — the only two Belton players in double figures.
Belton’s third senior, Josh Rardin, was one of several Tigers out with an injury.
“It means a lot to (Tyson),” Fossett said “You can tell he cares. We are going to miss him dearly. The seniors we have, I wish they were all coming back because they are going to be guys you look back on and say they were guys who got this thing rolling,”
Pine got the Tigers rolling early against Midway, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the first 3½ minutes as Belton got out to a 14-6 lead.
The Panthers (25-9, 11-3), who sit in second place in district, came charging back by going on an 11-0 run to close the first quarter and take a 17-14 lead.
“(Belton has) a lot of shooters across the board,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “They made 18 3s against us at our place. So I’m not going to lie. When they made those first ones today, we were a little worried because when you get hot like that, it’s hard to stop.”
It wasn’t so much the Panthers finally stopping the Tigers as much as it was Belton, which had just eight players suited up, getting worn down.
“They came out sluggish and we took advantage of that in the beginning,” Pine said. “I think we just got ahead of ourselves and let it go a little bit.”
The Tigers got within one in the opening moments of the second quarter on a basket by TJ Johnson, who finished with six points, but that’s as close as they got. Belton trailed 33-20 at halftime and 54-36 after the third quarter.
Midway’s Jordan Simmons led all players with 24 points, and Anthony Scott added 22.
“People forget TJ is just a sophomore,” Fossett said of his team’s leading scorer for the season. “This is a young team, and we are getting better. TJ is a sophomore, (Bryan Henry) is a sophomore, Trent (West) is a sophomore and Seth (Morgan) is a sophomore. How many people lean on a sophomore as much as we do? This team is getting better and we’ll come in here tomorrow and get better again.”