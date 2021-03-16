A first-inning home run by Mason Gerrard looked like it might be all the offense the Lake Belton Broncos needed Tuesday night, but they added so much more.
Lake Belton batted around in the second on the way to a 16-1, five-inning victory over Salado at Bronco Field.
Already up 1-0 thanks to Gerrard’s homer to left in the first, the Broncos sent 14 batters to the plate in second, plating nine of them for a 10-0 lead.
Tristan Robin began the second with a double off the left field wall and advanced to third on an infield single by Malaki McGhehee. Logan Flores singled to center to drive in Robin, and Brandon Bell walked to load the bases. Connor Bartz cleared them with a double to left, giving the Broncos a 5-0 lead.
After the Eagles recorded an out, Bartz scored on a double by Gerrard, whose courtesy runner — Connor Brennan — stole third and home after a walk by Connor Crews. Ty Jackson singled, and Robin made it 8-0 with a double to left. Jackson and Robin both scored on wild pitches before the Eagles finally got out of the inning, trailing 10-0.
The onslaught was far from over as the Broncos (7-7-1, 1-1 District 19-4A) added six runs in the third. Back-to-back walks by Peanut Brazzle and Gerrard got the inning going, and both scored on wild pitches as Salado pitchers threw three wild pitches and committed two balks.
Crews and Jackson both walked, and Robin drove in Crews with a single to left. Bell walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch and a balk plated two more for Lake Belton’s 16-0 lead through three.
The Broncos pitching staff did the rest. Gerrard pitched the first three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out five. Crews followed with a perfect fourth in which he struck out two, and Logan Flores finished the night.
The Eagles (7-8, 0-2) got their lone run and hit in the fifth. Kole Maedgen reached on an error by third baseman Brazzle, who made a great stop on a bouncing ball but rushed the throw. Maedgen advanced to second, took third on a balk and was driven in on an infield single by Josh Adams.
Salado’s only other real opportunity came in the second when Maedgen walked and Caden Strickland was hit by a pitch with just one out. But Adams struck out swinging on a full count and Maedgen’s courtesy runner, Lane Heath, was thrown out trying to steal third.