ROCKDALE — There was perhaps no louder ovation than when Lake Belton stepped out of its locker room following Tuesday night’s contest.
Still clad in their sweat-covered red uniforms, the screaming, smiling and laughing players spilled out into the back hallway of Tiger Gym, where awaiting family, friends and fans were there to celebrate history with them.
The roar of the throng filled the vicinity, and many went to their cellphones to capture the moment after the Lady Broncos wrapped up a 59-43 win over La Grange — during which they pulled away in last 4 minutes — in a Class 4A bi-district playoff.
Lake Belton advanced to the area round to face Waco Conally in Lorena on Friday.
“I’m just so proud of them and the work they put in,” said Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell, whose second-year program not only captured its first postseason win, but did it with a little flair, avenging a 61-33 loss to La Grange it suffered in the same round last season.
“I mean, basketball’s a long season, so toward the end, we started getting real tired and tonight they just made it happen,” Bell said. “And that’s what we said we were going to do — make it happen on the defensive end, and that led to a lot of our points.”
Lake Belton (21-10) had won only three of its last nine coming into the postseason, earning a bid with a 30-26 play-in win over Taylor on Saturday.
The Lady Broncos faced the District 20-4A champion Lady Leopards (28-8), who were outscoring opponents by 19 points an outing and riding an 11-game winning streak.
But all of that went quickly out the window once the whistle blew.
Lake Belton — which used a tight rotation of just seven players, three of which hit for double figures — came out with high energy on both ends, using its defensive pressure to at times fluster La Grange and create some easy transition opportunities.
The Lady Broncos also fared well in their half-court sets with their crisp ball movement and backside cuts.
“The energy is what got us. We came out before we even started the game and it was just up,” junior post Trinity Fly said. “We were all excited to play. We weren’t nervous. We were just like, ‘Let’s get this win.’”
So that’s what they did. But it didn’t come easy.
The teams swapped leads 10 times and went through five ties in the first half alone.
Lake Belton used an eight-point swing midway through the second quarter to help it build a 29-25 halftime advantage.
A Madison Lux free throw and a Cassidy Gladney layup after her defensive rebound sparked the spurt, which included an Isabella Hinds 3-pointer and a bank shot from the left block by Lux.
Gladney finished with a team-high 17 points, while Hinds had 13 and Ella Wagenaar chipped in 16 and seven rebounds. Lux notched eight points and seven boards.
“We like to move the ball a lot and I think we did a really good job of that,” said Fly, who was one of a handful of defenders the Lady Broncos used to pester La Grange top scorer Aysia Grant, who finished with a game-high 20 points but scored only four in the second half. “We were thinking, ‘Move the ball. Get it to the post. Get some shots.’ And I think we did an amazing job of that today.”
The Lady Leopards began the second half with a six-point run to reclaim a 31-29 edge after a Keslyn Davis layup, but Lake Belton outscored them 13-4 through the remainder of the frame.
It was a Wagenaar layup from the right side off a feed from Lux that gave the Lady Broncos the lead for good at 35-33 with 1:54 left in the third. Hinds closed the period with a 3-pointer that bounced twice on the rim and fell through as time expired, pushing the lead to 42-35.
Lake Belton missed its first six shot attempts of the fourth, and La Grange got back to within four but no closer as the Lady Broncos found their rhythm, burying their next five field goals to pull away for good.
Wagenaar — whom Bell praised for her second-half defense on Grant — scored six points during a 10-2 stretch that ended with her drive along the right baseline for a layup and a 52-40 cushion.
Lake Belton then hit seven of eight free throws in the final minute to stay ahead.
“We wanted revenge because people thought they were just going to smash us again and we wanted to show them that we weren’t as easy as last year and that we’re a different team now,” Fly said.
Lake Belton shot 42 percent (20-of-47), including 40 percent (4-of-10) on 3s. La Grange shot 40 percent (18-of-45) overall but was just 1-of-16 on 3-pointers.