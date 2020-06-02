In order to comply as rigidly as possible to local and state coronavirus precautions and protocols while ensuring the utmost safety for participants, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of Texas officials Tuesday tweaked the delivery of this year’s remaining Victory Bowl events — softball, baseball and volleyball — to practice-only formats.
What that means for softball and baseball, slated for 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, is no game, no scoreboard and no umpires. But the opportunity remains to gather a group of recently graduated athletes for a final chance to play catch and socialize with members of the Class of 2020.
Volleyball practice is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco Vanguard.
“We still want to be able to get the kids together and enhance their skills of a game they love, have some fun doing it and still adhere to the state of Texas’ policies and procedures so that we can all be safe,” said FCA south director Seth Chambliss, who oversees the baseball and softball pieces of the Victory Bowl. “Basically, this is going to be a practice. We’ll do some (batting practice), take some ground balls and stuff, and do some situational things like you would see in practice.”
While the events no longer will be livestreamed, all safety precautions that were announced last week are in place. Athletes will fill out a health questionnaire prior to arrival and be screened the day of their practice. Fans will not be allowed into the UMHB complex, and masks are to be worn when social distancing can’t be followed.