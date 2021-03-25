HEWITT — Shortly after the final whistle blew at Panther Stadium, Belton head coach Ben Bralley gave a short and simple message to his players as they huddled up for one last time this season. The fourth-year head coach said Thursday night did not turn out the way he or his players wanted but considering the challenges they faced over the last several months, they have nothing for which to be ashamed.
The Tigers achieved more than a lot of soccer teams across the state this year — a district championship and an unabbreviated season complete with a trip to the playoffs.
Not a bad year, indeed.
“This year was a little bit of an unknown for us. We had guys graduate, we had a lot of new guys and we just weren’t sure how this year would shape up,” Bralley said following Belton’s 1-0 loss to Waxahachie in a Class 6A bi-district match. “We had a bunch of guys play varsity soccer for the first time this year, so I think tonight came down to experience. We had 16, 17 guys experience playoff soccer for the first time. But we have nothing to be upset about. They played hard and got beat by a good team.”
Waxahachie (12-9-1) — the fourth-place team from District 11-6A — used its speed to track down loose balls, intercept Belton’s passes and disrupt the Tigers’ offensive scheme. The Indians broke open a scoreless match in the 34th minute for the contest’s lone goal.
Belton (13-2-6), which was on the defensive and didn’t push its attack much in the first half, came out more aggressive following intermission. Still, the Tigers found little traction offensively and were limited to one shot on goal and a pair of corner kicks.
“At times, they outplayed us in the midfield and up front,” said senior Cade Wenberg, who led Belton with 11 goals this season. “They’re a good team. They played with a lot of heart and in the end, they wanted it more. That’s all there is to it.”
Belton, which was held scoreless for just the third time this year, was looking to reach the second round of the playoffs for the 13th straight season after securing a postseason berth for the 15th straight year.
Waxahachie advanced to the area round for the fifth consecutive season and will face Rockwall-Heath or Garland Rowlett.
The Indians kept the pressure on for much of the first 40 minutes, but Belton found ways to clear out Waxahachie’s advances until the final minutes of the first half. Indians senior JP Lopez corralled a loose ball in the Belton end, worked through a pair of Tigers defenders and connected with senior Bryan Dominguez for a chip-shot goal past Belton keeper Andres Martinez to give the Indians the go-ahead score.
Martinez finished with five saves. Waxahachie keeper Pablo Carillo stopped the lone shot on goal he faced in the shutout.
“We used a lot of our speed and athleticism to put ourselves in good positions, and that’s what happened on that goal,” Waxahachie head coach Seth Riley said. “We’re not a big team. We’re very small and scrappy, and that’s what we want to do. We want to be a bunch of gnats and if the ball is five yards away, we have the quickness to jump on it.”
Belton’s two corner kicks came on back-to-back plays in the 55th minute. Kyle Rimberg had the kicks on both opportunities, but the Tigers were turned away each time. Belton’s best opportunity to tie the match came in the 66th minute. A collision between Juan Guzman and Carillo near the Indians’ goal appeared to set up a penalty kick for Belton. However, the line judge ruled the Tigers were offside.
Belton will graduate 15 seniors, leaving juniors Mitchell Magana, Nicholas Howe, Pascal Pfeifer and Avery Yberg as the leaders for next year’s squad. Playing in his final match for the Tigers, Wenberg said there wasn’t a lot more he could have asked for his senior year.
“It means so much to have been able to come out and play every day,” Wenberg said. “We really put in the work and we had a good run. District champs, can’t be mad about that.”