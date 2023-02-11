BELTON — Facing an Ozarks team that can look out of control at times, Mary Hardin-Baylor didn’t get caught up in its opponent’s helter-skelter style of play and shut down the Eagles on Saturday afternoon for its third consecutive victory.
UMHB forced 30 turnovers, grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and led from start to finish, pulling away from Ozarks for a 65-39 win at Mayborn Campus Center.
“Other teams can sometimes play wild, and we don’t want to be like that,” said Lady Crusaders interim coach Kendra Foreman, whose team is 4-2 since she took charge following Mark Morefield’s departure. “We want to keep it clean and crisp.”
The three straight victories for UMHB (17-6, 12-4 American Southwest Conference) — following last week’s loss at Sul Ross State — have the Lady Crusaders in a tie for second place in the league standings with East Texas Baptist, which owns the tiebreaker by virtue of its season sweep of UMHB.
Just as important, the winning surge has the Lady Crusaders believing they’re peaking at the right time of the season, with only road games next week against McMurry and Hardin-Simmons left on the regular-season schedule.
“I feel like we’re definitely rising, knowing that we have a big week ahead of us,” said freshman guard Jaycie Brisco, who had nine points and four rebounds. “After we lost to Sul Ross, we knew we needed to win out these few games.”
The first half was ragged at times on both ends of the floor, but UMHB never trailed. The teams combined for 11 turnovers and 11 fouls in a first quarter that ended with the Lady Crusaders up 16-12.
UMHB started to find its rhythm in the second period, limiting Ozarks to seven points and holding the Eagles (8-15, 5-11) scoreless for the final 7 minutes of the half. Kenna Gibson’s steal and dish to Brisco for a layup started a 9-0 surge that included Payton Hicks’ pull-up jumper, a Kirsten Zaruba 3-pointer and an Arieona Rosborough layup, sending the Lady Crusaders into the break with a 31-19 lead.
The second half was more of the same as UMHB outscored Ozarks 20-15 in the third quarter and 14-5 in the fourth by pulling down 15 offensive boards and forcing 16 turnovers after halftime.
Amanda Turpin had a team-high 11 points for Ozarks, which shot only 23.8 percent (10-of-42) from the floor.
“It starts on the defensive end and doing all the hard work and dirty work. That’s what wins games and that’s how we won today,” Foreman said. “Because we stress defense in practice, it’s good to see them transfer that into the game. When you play defense, good things can happen.”
Rosborough scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Crusaders, who — if they don’t move ahead of ETBU to earn a first-round bye in the ASC tourney — clinched the right to host a first-round game Feb. 21. Lauren Baker added 10 points, and Ashley Faux chipped in seven along with 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.