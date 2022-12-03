Transferring has become all the rage in collegiate athletics.
Not getting the playing time you desire? Enter the portal and take your talents to someone who appreciates you.
You’re not hitting it off with the coaches? Enter the portal for a fresh start elsewhere.
You do like the coach who recruited you, but he’s leaving? Transfer to wherever he goes.
There are any number of reasons to utilize your freedom of movement. (Sometimes the coaching staff encourages you to try your wares elsewhere because you no longer fit into their plans in the few years you have with them).
In the old days, transfers were forced to sit out of their sport for a year which deterred much shuffling about. They had to seriously want to leave where they were and go to the next place.
It doesn’t work quite that way in high school athletics, at least not with the UIL.
While virtually every collegiate athlete transfers from one place to another for athletic purposes, the same “purposes” can make you ineligible for varsity competition even if you happen to be a senior. Changing schools under the auspices of just being in a sport is a still a major no-no.
Where you live still matters and the borders of your school district still matter.
It’s why the UIL rules process has remained static. The UIL, in a stock answer to a questionnaire, stated “the purpose of UIL rules and these standards of eligibility is to maintain a fair and equitable playing field for all member schools and student participants.”
In the State Executive Committee statistics released by the UIL, the number of eligibility waivers has seen very little change in activity over the last 10 years. The greatest number of appeals came in 2015-16 at 56. There were 53 in 2020-21 and 51 in 2018-19. In the last decade the committee has had an average of 44 appeals come before them annually. A median of 31 are denied. Some are granted and some are withdrawn. But they aren’t seeing an uptick in the appeal process.
Whatever the case, be it seemingly complicated or cut and dried, the standards haven’t waivered. The reasons for the appeals haven’t changed much, either.
“In our opinion it is not more difficult to make determinations than it has been at any other time in history,” posted the UIL in a release. “We feel the SEC hearing process is effective and that asking questions of and hearing explanations from school administration, parents and students involved provides the clarity necessary for the committee to make informed rulings on the case in front of them.”
The UIL, in a release, revealed that there have been a couple of serious breaches of the transfer rules recently.
“We employ the same enforcement mechanisms we’ve always had as outlined in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules,” according to a statement from the UIL, “and it is not more difficult to enforce these penalties than it has been in the past.
“However, there have been recent cases where we have seen an organized effort with a group of students transferring for athletic purposes. We have had two of these cases so far this year which is very unusual,” the statement read without specifying those involved. “These instances have necessitated more severe punishments than what is typically employed for athletic transfer one-offs.”
Similarly, the process of rules violations by coaches and administrators and the disciplinary action that accompanies those aren’t as numerous but remains roughly the same percentage. Occasionally, some rise to the level of suspensions, but the rules tend to be enforced accordingly.
So, while high school athletes are seeing greater movement from program to program from their college-level elders, the desires to move around to different schools while still in high school to play for another school down the road are kept in check.
“We do not see a direct correlation (between the transfer portal and transfer efforts of high school athletes),” according to the UIL in a statement. “But with any cultural shift like this there is likely a parallel.”
Loyalty to the college program an athlete signs with — as well as from the coaching staff that signed — has become fluid given the circumstances. At least in Texas, that’s mostly not the case.
Amazing what consistency in enforcing the rules on the books can accomplish.