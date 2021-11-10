Tonight’s bi-district football playoff games
— Class 3A Division I —
CAMERON YOE vs. HALLETTSVILLE
Cub Stadium, Brenham
Records: Yoe Yoemen 4-6; Hallettsville Brahmas 8-2
Last week: Yoe, idle; Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24
Winner gets: Diboll or Buna
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, WR Trayjen Wilcox.
Brahmas to watch: RB/LB Price Pruett, WR Chase Janak, QB Trace Patek, DB/RB Damani Hartwell.
Note: In his first season back after five years away, head coach Rick Rhoades has Yoe is back in the playoffs after a rare miss last season. It wasn’t easy getting to the postseason. The Yoemen dropped their first four games before a 4-2 mark in district earned them the third seed. Bynaum, Hemphill, Wilcox and company all are big-play threats. Hallettsville returned 10 starters from its 3A-I state runner-up 2020 season. The Brahmas are the second seed from their district after losing by a point, 14-13, in the second to last game of the season to league champ Columbus. They allow 12.2 points per game, holding five opponents to single digits this season. Yoe’s defense will have to contend with Pruett, who has more than 1,000 yards rushing this season after taking over for graduated Jonathan Brooks, who had 3,500 yards rushing a year ago.
— Class 2A Division I —
HOLLAND vs. JEWETT LEON
Tiger Stadium, Rockdale
Records: Holland Hornets 8-2; Leon Cougars 4-6
Last week: Holland 41, Thrall 12; Leon, idle
Winner gets: Price Carlisle or Shelbyville
Hornets to watch: RB/LB JC Chaney, RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB Christian Michalek, RB/DL Klay Pursche, QB Desi Cantu.
Cougars to watch: RB/LB Luis Guillen, OL/DL Aaron Graham, WR/DB Tito Gonzalez, OL/DL Josh Anderson, QB Brock Bumpers.
Note: After closing the regular season with four straight wins, Holland makes its fifth consecutive playoff appearance and seventh in the last eight years. The Hornets, which feature the area’s best run defense and second-best overall, found a groove since an Oct. 1 loss to Thorndale, averaging 36.2 points per game in its current winning streak while limiting opponents to 9.7 points per game during that time. Behind a rushing attack that churned out 394 yards, Holland got its second-highest offensive output of the year in last week’s win. Baggerly (816 yards, four TDs), Chaney (462 yards, four TDs) and Haney (457 yards, five TDs) lead a balanced Hornets’ ground game that puts up an average of 274 yards per contest. Thanks to a 36-14 win over Grapeland on Oct. 29, Leon slipped into the playoffs after tying for fourth in District 11-2A with Grapeland and Groveton and securing the final spot through tiebreaker procedures. The Cougars’ win in the regular-season finale snapped a four-game losing streak. Leon comes in averaging 19.6 points per game while giving up 32.8.