LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A Rogers-Academy softball game is rarely a hum-drum affair, and Monday night was no exception.
It took 11 innings and some tense moments before Courtney Andel drove home Aaliyah Montalbo with the game-winning run as Rogers secured a 2-1 victory to snap Academy’s 12-game winning streak and put a blemish on the Lady Bees’ otherwise perfect District 19-3A record.
“I had an 0-2 count on me, so I was just trying to protect the plate,” said Andel, a senior third baseman. “I had seen (pitcher Molly Vandenbout’s) offspeed stuff and I was trying to make an adjustment and I got a hold of one.”
The otherwise briskly paced game completed 11 innings in less than 2½ hours as Vandenbout, a senior Temple College commitment, and Rogers freshman Nicole Mucha matched each other in the cirle.
Celebrating an outright district title will have to wait for the Lady Bees (21-3, 9-1), and the Lady Eagles (15-5, 9-2) are still close behind.
“We had opportunities and didn’t capitalize,” Academy coach Alicia Crawford said. “We’re a young team and that’s eventually going to catch up to you.”
Montalbo, the No. 9 hitter in the Rogers lineup, led off the 11th with a towering double into the right-center gap. Andel drove her home with a one-out single. Mucha held the Lady Bees at bay in the bottom of the frame, allowing a walk to Randee Johnson but retiring three batters on flyouts.
“This was a big win for us,” Mucha said. “Molly is tough, but we finally got one through. You just have to trust your defense and forget about the hits.”
Mucha allowed six hits, struck out 10 and walked three in a gritty performance. Vandenbout yielded six hits as well and amassed 18 strikeouts and no walks.
Not only did Andel provide the game-winner with her bat, but she also had a game-saver with her glove.
The Lady Bees put runners in scoring position in the eighth on consecutive one-out singles by McKenna Weber and Caitlyn Beck. With two outs, Abbie Hesler hit a hard smash to third at Andel, who fielded it cleanly and tagged Weber running to third to end the threat.
“It came so fast I didn’t have time to figure out how I was going to field it,” she said. “I just got my body in front of it and sacrificed myself for it.”
Rogers broke a scoreless tie in the sixth when Ky-Li Alonzo stroked a one-out single to center, stole second and scored when Andel reached on an error.
The Lady Bees answered in the bottom of the frame when Vandenbout drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second by Weber and scored on a Christi McGuire base hit.
Rogers, which has clinched no worse than second place, has one regular-season game remaining tonight against Rockdale.
“Rogers and Academy is a big rivalry and this is a momentum builder going into the playoffs,” Rogers coach Kristie Waits said. “We were hitting the ball and making them field it early on, and we knew eventually the ball would find some gaps.”