The Temple Wildcats already were a respected football brand in Texas through the first half of their 800 victories.
Temple appeared in four state championship games only to get turned away each time in 1940, ’41, ’51 and ’52.
But the trek through the last 400 brought the Wildcats into an entirely new light. Five more state title appearances with two championships 13 years apart have made the Wildcats one of the true blueblood classic programs in the state.
Only Highland Park, Amarillo and Mart have amassed more victories in Texas high school football. Numerous programs have won more state titles, but only those few surpassed the Wildcats’ consistent prowess through the years.
In the 12 seasons between victories 400 (in 1968) and 500 (in 1980) the Wildcats went to a fifth title game in 1976 and finally won it in 1979. From 1976-80, the Wildcats won 50 straight regular-season games, which moved the victory needle in a hurry.
Of course, beginning in 1972 until the end of the 20th century, everything was on the watch of coach Bob McQueen. He factored in victory No. 300 as a player and then for 242 wins in 28 seasons as coach.
The 28-6 rout of Spring Branch Memorial to capture the 1979 Class 4A state championship at Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium was win No. 492. It’s not necessarily a memorable number to land on, but it’s certainly a memorable game.
No. 500
Win No. 500 came eight games into the 1980 campaign, 48 games into the aforementioned regular-season winning streak and 23 games into an eventual 26-game overall streak.
It came at Wildcat Stadium, which was built in 1965, against Killeen High, one of the Temple’s top rivals through the years. It also came a little easier than expected.
Temple, ranked No. 1, was propelled to a 31-9 triumph with the aid of two of the most recognizable names in Wildcats history — Kenneth Davis and Bret Stafford. The sophomore Stafford — later a University of Texas quarterback — guided the Wildcats to three first-half touchdowns, carrying in two from 11 and 6 yards, respectively, and throwing a 9 yarder to fullback Wayne Dawson. A Kevin Korompai field goal gave Temple a 24-3 halftime lead.
Davis — a future NFL stalwart for Green Bay and Buffalo — rushed for 127 yards on 18 carries and tossed a scoring halfback pass to Craig Love from the 29. Davis also picked off two Killeen passes and Richard Jahns stole another one to lock that game up.
That team won 11 straight before falling to Plano in the second round.
No. 600
Just as No. 500 came on the heels of the Wildcats’ first state title, No. 600 was a vital lead-in to the second one in 1992.
In the area playoff round, the Wildcats faced Huntsville at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field seeking their 11th win of the year in the 12th game. They got it in high-scoring fashion in a lopsided manner, 55-25.
Quarterback Adrian Woodson threw for two touchdowns and kept himself for two more. His counterpart, Cody Cox, passed for 448 yards and three touchdowns. The two teams combined for just under 1,000 yards.
It was the Wildcats who did most of the scoring, though, as they were up 34-13 at halftime. Delarrius Wilson and Gerald Watson combined for 262 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
A bench-clearing brawl spelled the end of the game with the final 44 seconds allowed to elapse following an onside kick. But the outcome had long been decided.
The Wildcats’ second state title came at No. 604 with a 38-20 victory over Houston Yates.
The last of McQueen’s wins was No. 655, a miraculous 34-30 win over Killeen Ellison when Kiley Smith found Mark Wood in the end zone on a Hail Mary to earn a share of the District 8-5A title.
No. 700
It took 20 years for the Wildcats to get to the next century mark, the program’s longest gap between milestones. Some lean years in the 2000s prolonged the victory count.
The 700th came as the Wildcats and coach Mike Spradlin were in the process of rekindling the traditional power Temple established in the 20th century. And it came in a high-profile way against another power.
Austin Westlake came into Wildcat Stadium on September 7, 2012 and was up by two touchdowns in the second quarter.
But the Wildcats stormed back behind quarterback Zach Allen, who fired four touchdown passes. Temple scored the final 15 points of the game with rusher Keith Buhl going in twice from the 21 to overtake the Chaps in the final minutes.
That team finished 6-4 and out of the playoff picture, but two years later the Wildcats returned to the state title game and did so again in 2016 under then-first-year head coach Scott Stewart.
The toll road to last month’s No. 800 from No. 700 is the quickest trip the Wildcats have had between centurion plateaus and exclusive historical win clubs.
It would appear that the history is at last settled on that total.
If not, we’ll just have to rewrite history again.
Second of a two-part series