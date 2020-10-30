BELTON — Lake Belton running back Tristan Robin said that even though focus never wavered from the opponent at hand each week, in the back of the Broncos’ minds always was a rematch with San Antonio Davenport, a fellow first-year program made up of freshmen and sophomores.
The much-anticipated date finally arrived — coinciding, no less, with Lake Belton’s first Friday night home game — and the Broncos ceased the opportunity to atone for their lone loss of the season.
Robin churned out a game-high 138 yards rushing, the Broncos defense held the Wolves well under their scoring average and Lake Belton downed Davenport 30-15 at Belton High’s Tiger Field.
“We prepared for it. Everybody did their job. We have a mantra, everybody do your job. And everybody did it,” said Robin, who had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and routinely brushed aside initial contact to gain 6.9 yards per carry. “We have some spectacular athletes on our team and everybody plays an integral part on this team.”
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews completed six of 11 passes for 97 yards and added 46 yards and two TDs rushing. Connor Bartz had a team-high three receptions for 65 yards, and Peanut Brazzle had an interception.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Broncos (8-1) since falling 42-35 to the Wolves (8-1) on Sept. 4. The 15 points were Davenport’s lowest output after posting 44.9 points per game entering the contest.
The Broncos finished with 306 yards to the Wolves’ 262.
“Our kids circled this game when we were on the bus on the way home (from the loss). A lot of times in life you don’t get second chances, and we did,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “Our kids answered the call.”
Both teams wrap up the regular season next week and will kick off 2021 against one another, in a rubber match of sorts between a pair of programs building for the future.
“(Head coach) J.D. Zimmerhanzel is doing an unbelievable job with their program. He’s a great man. We’ve had two really good battles against each other,” Cope said.
Davenport traveled 70 yards in 11 plays on its first possession, which culminated with Triston Hamlin’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Payne at 6:10 of the first quarter.
The Broncos responded with a 62-yard excursion that Robin capped with his first short TD run. Cole Jackson’s point after kick was good to even it at 7 with 1:54 left in the opening period.
Crews gave Lake Belton the lead for good with a 2-yard keeper 24 seconds before halftime, and the Broncos increased their advantage to 20-7 at the end of their first drive of the third when Crews followed his blockers — including offensive linemen Logan Gandara, Christian Kunz, Jackson Myers, Julius Lechuga and Dominic Simpson — into the end zone for a 9-yard score.
“They’re a special group of guys that put their head down and work,” Robin said of the linemen, who helped clear the way for 202 yards rushing.
Jackson added a 26-yard field goal to make it 23-7 early in the fourth before the Wolves cut it to 23-15 with Zahir Livingston’s 1-yard plunge and a 2-point conversion pass. Livingston and Shastin Golden each had 68 yards rushing for Davenport.
Robin’s second 1-yard TD at the end of a nearly 6-minute drive by the Broncos pushed the margin to 30-15.
“We prepared like we should have and did everything that we could have done possible,” Robin said. “And our coaches have done a great job preparing us for this game, watching film throughout the week and seeing what we need to improve on.”
LAKE BELTON 30,
SAN ANTONIO DAVENPORT 15
Davenport 7 0 0 8 — 15
Lake Belton 7 7 6 10 — 30
Dav — Kyler Payne 21 pass from Triston Hamlin (Nathan Cedillo)
LB — Tristan Robin 1 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Connor Crews 2 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Crews 9 run (kick failed)
LB — Jackson 26 field goal
Dav — Zahir Livingston 1 run (Judge Erickson pass from Hamlin)
LB — Robin 1 run (Jackson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Dav LB
First downs 11 16
Rushes-yards 28-137 42-202
Passing yards 125 107
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-16-1 7-12-1
Punts-average 2-25 1-38
Fumbles-lost 2-0 10
Penalties-yards 3-15 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davenport: Livingston 11-68, Shastin Golden 13-68, Hamlin 3-(-1), Latrell Ross 1-0; Lake Belton: Robin 20-138, Crews 12-46, Micah Hudson 5-28, Easton Hammond 1-2, Daniel Hardin 2-(-2).
PASSING — Davenport: Hamlin 7-16-1-125; Lake Belton: Crews 6-11-1-97, Hammond 1-1-0-9.
RECEIVING — Davenport: Emmet Greiman 4-92, Payne 1-21, Gabe Martinez 2-12; Lake Belton: Connor Bartz 3-65, Hudson 2-19, Jaydon Leza 1-13, Connor Vybiral 1-9.