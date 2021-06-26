Bell County’s sports history for sure is far too mammoth and vast to be contained in one room.
Regardless, the Bell County Museum has managed to secure artifacts that provide a glimpse of the county’s legendary past for its featured summer traveling exhibit currently on display until Aug. 21.
From a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet worn by Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene to a University of Texas letterman’s sweater worn by fellow Hall of Famer Bobby Dillon to even more personal and obscure artifacts, the long-desired sports exhibit and months-long process of putting it together whets the appetite for what else might still be out there.
“We’ve had the idea for several years and the pandemic put it on hold,” museum director Coleman Hampton said. “It was important to have all the schools represented with artifacts rather than a ton of informational text.”
Indeed, almost every public high school in the county donated to the exhibit in varied ways.
Patrons are immediately greeted with an impressive display highlighting Drayton McLane’s term as owner of the Houston Astros, including a Louisville Slugger used in the 2004 All-Star Game hosted by the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The McLane exhibit also features a base used in the 2005 World Series.
As expected, Temple High paraphernalia is prominent, including a football signed by the entire 1992 Wildcats state championship team.
Former Temple, Texas A&M and Washington Redskins great Brad Dusek arguably has the most comprehensive personal display with pictures and artifacts throughout his playing career.
It’s not just the obvious and well-known on display, but some things and people perhaps not thought about in a long time.
One tiny gem comes from Holland — a 1948 NFL bubble gum card of Clyde Goodnight, who had a solid career as an end for the Green Bay Packers of that era and later in Washington before returning home to Holland to serve his hometown for 30 years as a family physician. The card was garnered from the now-defunct Mayfield Museum of Holland. Clyde and elder brother Owen are the only two Holland natives to reach the NFL.
Another corner display is dominated by the matriarch of Temple girls sports, Mildred “Lanky” Lancaster. Lancaster’s glove and uniform from her playing days with the Templettes — a long-running ladies local softball team — is there with an upsized team picture. Also, the old-fashioned clipboard Lancaster, who died in 2019, used as a Temple coach for decades, and even an archaic measuring tape spool used to measure long jump distances.
Academy donated the bust of James “Red” Hargrove, the former Bumblebee who went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings as part of their Super Bowl IV team. A gold football commemorating 50 years of Super Bowls, one of which was awarded to Hargrove, is on display as well.
UMHB is well-represented, not only for its football and women’s golf national titles, but also for its days as an all-girls school. A rare large poster of girls playing field hockey features players from UMHB in 1937 engaging in the sport. It also includes turn-of-the-20th century dumbbells and other physical education tools the girls used in that era.
Temple College and Troy can share in the accolades of Craig McMurtry. The Troy native and current TC baseball coach and athletic director is featured in a large poster in action from his pitching days with the Atlanta Braves along with his Braves and Texas Rangers jerseys.
West Bell County is shown much love in the exhibit. A No. 40 jersey from the 1952 Killeen Kangaroos football team hangs above a trophy from that season.
Leo Buckley, the standard-bearer for Killeen High football, is featured heavily with a wall column devoted to him. Patrons can view his Hall of Honor ring bestowed to him by the Texas High School Coaches Association. Buckley’s entire head coaching career was spent in Bell County with four years in Holland and 24 more at Killeen, intermixed with more years as a school administrator. Killeen ISD’s football stadium bears his name.
Harker Heights great Dominique Ziegler, now coaching at Killeen High, has artifacts from his Baylor and San Francisco 49ers playing days.
Former Killeen High star golfer, Keith Fergus, who went on to a standout collegiate career at the University of Houston and a long professional career, including three PGA Tour victories, is prominently displayed with a few of his clubs.
The museum’s exhibit covers much worthy ground while also getting the nostalgic juices flowing for any and all other legacy items floating about from Bell County’s notable sports history.