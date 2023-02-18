CYPRESS — As the Temple Wildcats’ first to wrestle in the state meet, junior Joel Aguilar wrapped up his UIL championship debut Saturday as a medalist with a fifth-place finish in the Class 6A 138-pound division inside Berry Center.
Temple’s Aguilar places fifth at wrestling state meet; Salado nets a third, fourth
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
- Jamie Lynn Cook, age 34, of Temple, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023
- Angelica’s song: Family still clings to hope nearly 38 years after Temple girl’s abduction
- 3 Lake Belton area residents indicted on third-degree marijuana charges
- Roaring to go: Generations unite for Little River Dragway races
- ‘The love of my life’: Interracial couple drove to Waco, Cameron for dates instead of risking being seen in Temple
- Lloyd Alan Moore, age 53, of Rogers died Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Williams resigns from Temple City Council, citing health issues
- Vigil set for slain 2019 Holy Trinity valedictorian