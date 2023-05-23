GEORGETOWN — Lake Belton improved by two strokes in the second round Tuesday but didn’t move up the leaderboard, finishing ninth at the UIL Class 5A state tournament.
Lake Belton finishes ninth at 5A boys golf state tournament
- Staff reports
-
-
