UMHB-Concordia men

UMHB’s Josiah Johnson (4) gets past Concordia’s Luis Gonzalez for a layup in the Crusaders’ victory Saturday at Mayborn Campus Center.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Josiah Johnson became Mary Hardin-Baylor’s career scoring leader Saturday afternoon, but it was a play the senior guard made on the defensive end that helped the 24th-ranked Crusaders claw past Concordia Texas.

edrennan@tdtnews.com