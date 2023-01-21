BELTON — Josiah Johnson became Mary Hardin-Baylor’s career scoring leader Saturday afternoon, but it was a play the senior guard made on the defensive end that helped the 24th-ranked Crusaders claw past Concordia Texas.
Johnson’s steal of an inbound pass led directly to Luke Feely’s three-point play that put UMHB out front for the first time in the second half at 94-92 with 20 seconds remaining, and the Crusaders escaped the Tornados with a gritty 95-92 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
“They say I don’t play any defense, but I play a little bit of defense,” Johnson said. “We wanted to make it hard for them (on the inbound pass), and the guy just lofted it up there. So I went and got it.”
UMHB (13-4, 8-2 American Southwest Conference) led by 11 points less than 5 minutes after tipoff, but the rest of the first half belonged to Concordia (9-7, 6-4), which used Luis Gonzalez’s 3-pointer in the final seconds to carry a 44-40 lead into intermission.
The Tornados, who dealt UMHB an 81-77 loss in Austin on Dec. 3, went up by as many as nine points 2½ minutes into the second half before the Crusaders started scratching their way back.
A 3 by Johnson 14 seconds later gave him 1,697 points for his career, broke the previous program mark of 1,695 set by Demarius Cress (2016-19) and started an 8-0 surge that Johnson capped with another 3.
“The record means a lot. We put a lot into this game,” Johnson said. “(Head coach Clif Carroll) trusted me to come here three years ago, and he told me to make buckets. So that’s what I’ve done.”
Concordia started to pull away again and was out front 76-69 with 8:50 to go until Kyle Wright’s steal and layup along with four points from Ty Prince got UMHB within 76-75 about 2 minutes later.
UMHB was still down by four with 2:17 left before its closing push.
A Wright 3-pointer and Prince’s 1-for-2 trip to the line tied it. Concordia’s Adolfo Martinez answered with his sixth and final 3 at the 1:10 mark, and Johnson drained two free throws 28 seconds later to cut the Crusaders’ deficit to 92-91 and set up Johnson’s game-turning steal.
After Feely’s three-point play, Gonzalez came up empty on a drive to the basket on the other end, and Wright made one of two attempts at the stripe with 4 seconds left for the final tally.
“We’ve done this over and over and over, where we’ve proven we can win. That’s the maturation of our team,” Carroll said. “We don’t win this game two years ago.”
Antoine Henderson had a team-high 24 points, and Martinez and Gonzalez had 20 apiece for Concordia, which was 12-of-23 (52.2 percent) from beyond the arc and 32-of-63 (50.8 percent) overall.
Prince scored 25 points, Johnson had 14 of his 18 after halftime, Wright finished with 16, and Feely added 11 for the Crusaders, who shot 54.4 percent from the field but were just 8-of-29 from long range and 13-of-24 at the stripe — an uncharacteristically low 54.2 percent at the line.
“The mark of a really good team is finding a way to win when you don’t shoot the ball well,” said Carroll, whose team won its sixth straight and closes out a five-game homestand with contests against East Texas Baptist on Thursday and LeTourneau next Saturday. “We’re one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, and then we shoot 54 percent from the line today. We also did not shoot the ball well from (3-point range), but we got some huge turnovers and found a way to win.”