POTEET — In a battle of unbeatens, the Lake Belton Broncos advanced to 3-0 with a hard-fought 28-20 win over the Poteet Aggies on Friday night.
The Broncos led 28-14 when Poteet (2-1) scored with just under 4 minutes left in the game to make it 28-20.
But the Aggies’ special teams didn’t convert the extra-point kick or an onside kick attempt. After recovering the kick, Lake Belton drove to the Poteet 22-yard-line while running out the final 3:52 on the clock.
Manny Herrera got Lake Belton started strong with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Cole Jackson converted the first of his four PAT kicks.
Lake Belton scored in the second quarter on a 15-yard TD pass from Connor Crews.
D’Arius Wilkerson provided the third score of the night for Lake Belton on a 2-yard run as the Broncos led 21-14 at halftime.
Crews finished 21-of-29 passing for 250 yards with no interceptions. He also closed out the scoring for the Broncos with a 6-yard run in the final stanza.
Lake Belton rushed for 154 yards on 28 attempts, gaining 10 first downs rushing, 12 passing and one through a penalty.
LAKE BELTON 28, POTEET 20
Lake Belton 7 14 0 7 — 28
Poteet 0 14 0 6 — 20
LB — Manny Herrera 45 interception return (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Daud Kahn 15 catch from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 2 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Crews 6 run (Jackson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Pot
First downs 23 NA
Rushes-yards 28-154 NA
Passing yards 250 NA
Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-29-0 NA
Punts-average NA NA
Fumbles-lost 0-0 NA
Penalties-yards 9-60 NA