POTEET — In a battle of unbeatens, the Lake Belton Broncos advanced to 3-0 with a hard-fought 28-20 win over the Poteet Aggies on Friday night.

The Broncos led 28-14 when Poteet (2-1) scored with just under 4 minutes left in the game to make it 28-20.

But the Aggies’ special teams didn’t convert the extra-point kick or an onside kick attempt. After recovering the kick, Lake Belton drove to the Poteet 22-yard-line while running out the final 3:52 on the clock.

Manny Herrera got Lake Belton started strong with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Cole Jackson converted the first of his four PAT kicks.

Lake Belton scored in the second quarter on a 15-yard TD pass from Connor Crews.

D’Arius Wilkerson provided the third score of the night for Lake Belton on a 2-yard run as the Broncos led 21-14 at halftime.

Crews finished 21-of-29 passing for 250 yards with no interceptions. He also closed out the scoring for the Broncos with a 6-yard run in the final stanza.

Lake Belton rushed for 154 yards on 28 attempts, gaining 10 first downs rushing, 12 passing and one through a penalty.

LAKE BELTON 28, POTEET 20

Lake Belton 7 14 0 7 — 28

Poteet 0 14 0 6 — 20

LB — Manny Herrera 45 interception return (Cole Jackson kick)

LB — Daud Kahn 15 catch from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)

LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 2 run (Jackson kick)

LB — Crews 6 run (Jackson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

LB Pot

First downs 23 NA

Rushes-yards 28-154 NA

Passing yards 250 NA

Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-29-0 NA

Punts-average NA NA

Fumbles-lost 0-0 NA

Penalties-yards 9-60 NA