TROY — Everybody who keeps up with Academy football is well aware of the Bumblebees’ passing game, and it was certainly on display Friday night, but it’s the running game that is coming to the forefront to make the Bees that much more formidable.
Kasey Mraz and Scout Brazeal joined forces for three touchdown through the air, and Lane Ward erupted for 174 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as Academy outlasted Troy, 45-29, to spoil the Trojans’ homecoming in a District 11-3A-I opener.
“We have balance now. I can’t say enough about Lane,” said Academy coach Chris Lancaster, whose team won its third straight to go 3-2 overall. “He just said, ‘I’ll be your running back.’ He probably said it two years ago and I should have listened. He’s also one of our best linebackers.
“He takes the pressure off Kasey and it helps our offensive linemen, who like to go forward and not be backing up all the time.”
With the added freedom, Mraz went 25-of-35 through the air for four touchdowns. He went to Brazeal eight times for 131 yards and to Zane Clark eight times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Troy (1-4) showed moments of spark but simply couldn’t keep up with Academy’s output.
“They are good at what they do,” Trojans coach Stephen Hermesmeyer said. “We are just not built to score 48 points and that’s just about what you have to do. I thought we played really hard, and we came out in the second half and cut it to three.”
After stopping the Bees on downs inside the Troy 20-yard line, the Trojans got on the board first in electrifying fashion when Cooper Valle broke loose on a 91-yard sprint along the left sideline for a touchdown that put Troy up 7-0 at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter.
Academy answered in short order, going 66 yards nine plays. Ward accounted for much of the yardage, but it was a 6-yard pass from Mraz to Brazeal that finished off the drive tie it a 7 with 2:26 to go in the first.
Following a quick stop, the Bees took the lead early in the second quarter when Mraz and Brazeal got together again. Brazeal plucked a 29-yard pass over the top of a Troy defender in the end zone to make it 14-7.
The Bees extended it to 21-7 with an eight-play, 69-yard drive. Mraz hit Clark three times along the way for 45 yards. Ward finished it off by banging through the middle from the 6 for a TD and Academy’s 21-7 advantage with 3:45 remaining in the half.
Troy, aided by a pair of personal foul penalties on Academy, scored before halftime by going 65 yards in four plays. Ethan Sorenson hit Cannon Negron in the left corner of the end zone with 12 seconds left to get the Trojans within 21-14 at the break.
The Bees opened the second half with a drive inside the Trojans 10 before settling for Lucas Sanderson’s field goal from 21 yards out.
Troy answered by using a short field to travel 40 yards in six plays, capped when Kadyn Martinez bashed his way over the goal line from the 6 for a 24-21 game.
Academy then scored twice in a 22-second span. After Ward finished a long march by walking in from the 3, Brazeal picked off a Sorenson pass on Troy’s ensuing possession to put the Bees back in business at the Trojans 23. From there, Brazeal connected with Clark for a TD that gave Academy a 38-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams added a touchdown in tehfinal stanza. Brazeal hauled in a 12-yarder from Mraz for Academy, and Martinez ran in from the 5 for Troy in the waning seconds.
“I’m thrilled to get that first district win,” Lancaster said. “You know it’s a gauntlet.”
ACADEMY 45, TROY 29
Academy 7 14 17 7 — 45
Troy 7 7 7 8 — 29
Troy — Cooper Valle 91 run (Reed Ketcham kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 6 pass from Kasey Mraz (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Brazeal 29 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Lane Ward 6 run (Sanderson kick)
Troy — Cannon Negron 18 pass from Ethan Sorenson (Ketcham kick)
Aca — Sanderson 21 FG
Troy — Kadyn Martinez 6 run (Ketcham kick)
Aca — Ward 3 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Zane Clark 23 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Brazeal 12 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Troy — Martinez 5 run (Ketcham pass from Sorenson)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Troy
First downs 27 13
Rushes-yards 33-180 29-181
Passing yards 325 100
Comp.-Att.-Int. 25-35-0 10-15-1
Punts-average 0-0 4-27.1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 11-90 5-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Ward 26-174, Mraz 7-6; Troy: Andrew Mitchell 2-7, Sorenson 3-(-9), Valle 4-98, Martinez 11-39, Ketcham 5-34, Richardson 2-6.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 25-35-0-325; Troy: Sorenson 10-15-1-100.
RECEIVING — Academy: Brazeal 8-131, Alex Lawton 5-35, Clark 8-109, Ward 4-67; Troy: Ketcham 4-47, Mitchell 1-3, Valle 1-7, Martinez 1-16, Negron 2-18, Morgan Williams 1-9.