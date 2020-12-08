RICHARDSON — Sul Ross State took control with an 11-0 run midway through the second half and maintained its cushion in an 89-75 non-conference victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday.
It was the first loss for the Crusaders (2-1) under first-year UMHB coach Clif Carroll, who spent the past five years at Sul Ross State. The Crusaders led 56-55 with 9:57 remaining before the Lobos (2-2) made the decisive run.
Josiah Johnson posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for UMHB, which went 16-of-34 from 3-point range. Aedan Welch also had 18 points, Kobe Richardson tallied 15, and Carson Hammond and Kyle Wright finished with 11 each.
Tristen Licon was 13-of-22 from the field on his way to a game-high 35 points for the Lobos, who made only nine 3s but were 20-of-22 from the foul line.
The Crusaders are in non-conference action in Richardson again Thursday afternoon against Texas-Dallas. UMHB’s exhibition game at Sam Houston State slated for Saturday has been rescheduled for Dec. 29.