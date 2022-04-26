DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 9, Killeen 4

Killeen 000 310 0 — 4 8 6

Temple 200 115 x — 9 6 1

Mellon, Norman (5) and Searcy. Mitchell and A. Ramos. W—Mitchell. L— Norman. 2B—T: Machuca, Jackson.

Records — Killeen NA, 6-7; Temple 8-16-1, 6-7.

DISTRICT 19-4A

Lake Belton 2, Burnet 0

Burnet 000 000 0 — 0 7 2

Lake Belton 020 000 x — 2 3 1

Kassner, Ellet-Clark (5) and O’Hair. Bartz, Beck (5), Law (6) and Jackson. W—Bartz. L—Kassner. 2B—B: O’Hair, Johnson; LB: Gerrard.

Records — Burnet 10-12-1, 7-7; Lake Belton 19-7, 12-2.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 4, Milano 2

Milano 100 010 0 — 2 5 3

Holland 002 101 x — 4 5 1

W—Pursche. L—Shaw. 2B—M: Millar; H: Pursche.

Records — Milano NA; Holland 14-13, 10-2.

Tuesday’s Other Scores

Cameron Yoe 11, Rockdale 0

Academy 9, Lexington 1