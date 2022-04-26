DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 9, Killeen 4
Killeen 000 310 0 — 4 8 6
Temple 200 115 x — 9 6 1
Mellon, Norman (5) and Searcy. Mitchell and A. Ramos. W—Mitchell. L— Norman. 2B—T: Machuca, Jackson.
Records — Killeen NA, 6-7; Temple 8-16-1, 6-7.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 2, Burnet 0
Burnet 000 000 0 — 0 7 2
Lake Belton 020 000 x — 2 3 1
Kassner, Ellet-Clark (5) and O’Hair. Bartz, Beck (5), Law (6) and Jackson. W—Bartz. L—Kassner. 2B—B: O’Hair, Johnson; LB: Gerrard.
Records — Burnet 10-12-1, 7-7; Lake Belton 19-7, 12-2.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 4, Milano 2
Milano 100 010 0 — 2 5 3
Holland 002 101 x — 4 5 1
W—Pursche. L—Shaw. 2B—M: Millar; H: Pursche.
Records — Milano NA; Holland 14-13, 10-2.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Cameron Yoe 11, Rockdale 0
Academy 9, Lexington 1