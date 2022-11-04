ROUND ROCK — A second-place finish by Gateville’s Carlo Martinez in the Class 4A boys cross country state meet highlighted a busy Friday for area runners around Old Settlers Park, where Temple’s Tyson Tamez rounded out his high school career in the 6A race.
Gatesville’s Martinez second at cross country state meet; Temple's Tamez closes career
Staff reports
-
- Updated
