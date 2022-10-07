HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets want to send message to their District 13-2A-1 mates: don’t underestimate us.
The Hornets exploded for 22 first-quarter points Friday night en route to a convincing 39-0 win over Thrall, despite missing half a dozen regular starters because of injuries or other circumstances.
“Some of these guys got opportunities to play, and it’s fun when you see those kids come up through the program and execute great things,” Holland coach Brand Talbert said. “It was a great night for all of them.”
Though it’s only two games into district, it was a much needed win for the Hornets (3-3, 2-0) with contentious rival Thorndale next, and Hearne and Flatonia still on the schedule.
“We probably got the easier route (to 2-0),” Talbert said. “Not saying anything bad about Weimar or Thrall, but now we have Thorndale, Hearne, Schulenberg and Flatonia. Now we just enjoy this tonight and get ready for Thorndale.”
The Hornets wasted little time getting the scoring going. On the first play from scrimmage, Desi Cantu connected with Trey Grinnan for a 74-yard completion. Gavin Cruz finished the drive with a 1-yard run, giving the Hornets a 7-0 lead after James Arzola’s extra-point kick with 10:48 left in the first quarter.
“That was great,” Talbert said. “We don’t pass a lot, and to come out like that was just huge.”
Arzola’s ensuing kickoff was one of five on the night he put through the end zone for a touchback, and Thrall (2-5, 1-2) eventually punted.
It took the Hornets just four plays to drive 62 yards, with a 10-yard run by Christian Michalek putting them up 15-0 with a 2-point conversion with 5:46 left in the opening frame.
The final score of the opening quarter came with 1:46 left after another Thrall punt. James Coats finished the three-play drive with a 47-yard run for a 22-0 lead.
Sophomore linebacker James Steglich led the Hornets defense with three sacks in the opening half, during which the Tigers managed only 86 yards.
“He’s one of those that wasn’t starting at the beginning of the year,” Talbert said. “But two guys down, he has to step in, and he’s done a great job. He’s going to be good.”
Steglich’s biggest sack came with the Tigers facing third-and-7 on their 28 on their ensuing possession. Steglich knocked down two blockers to get hold of Thrall’s Jack Watson. The Tigers had a bad snap attempting to punt on fourth down, and it took the Hornets just two plays to go up 29-0 with a 2-yard scoring run by Cruz.
The Hornets added one more touchdown before halftime — a 36-yard pass to Steglich from Cantu — for a 36-0 lead.
In the second half, the Hornets played mostly their second- and third-string players at each position and stayed very conservative. They had one trip inside the 20 in which they took a knee on third-and-1 to allow Arzola to kick a 26-yard field goal for the final tally.
Thrall continued to struggle against the Hornets’ substitutes in the second half, finishing with just 151 total yards.
“Our defense was bend and don’t break,” Talbert said. “Just see what they are doing and adjust. That (shutout) is good for the kids. They really enjoyed that.”
On offense, the Hornets ended with 372 total yards, led by Michalek on the rushing attack with 66 yards on only five carries, and Grinnan with 108 yards receiving.
The Tigers were led by Brady Burlison with 58 yards rushing on 16 carries.
“Thrall is going to surprise some people. They always do,” Talbert said. “We are just glad it wasn’t us. That was our main message, just go 1-0 this week.”
HOLLAND 39, THRALL 0
Thrall 0 0 0 0 — 0
Holland 22 14 0 3 — 39
Hol — Gavin Cruz 1 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Christian Michalek 10 run (Desi Cantu run)
Hol — James Coats 47 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cruz 2 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Ryan Steglich 36 pass from Cantu (Arzola kick)
Hol — Arzola 25 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Thr Hol
First downs 8 14
Rushes-yards 44-128 30-224
Passing yards 23 148
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-9-1 7-11-0
Punts-average 3-31 0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 1-10 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Thrall: Brady Burlison 16-58, CJ Kelm 13-35, Landon Gregory 6-32, Jack Watson 9-10, team 1-(-7); Holland: Michalek 5-66, Coats 6-61, Cruz 5-44, Steglich 7-42, Trey Grinnan 4-13, Cantu 1-5, team 2-(-7).
PASSING — Thrall: Watson 2-9-1-23; Holland: Cantu 7-11-0-148.
RECEIVING — Thrall: Anthony Sandoval 1-22, Gregory 1-1; Holland: Grinnan 4-108, Steglich 2-47, Cruz 1-13.