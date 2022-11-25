CEDAR PARK — Being familiar with their opponent wasn’t necessarily a plus for the Jarrell Cougars on Friday.
Wimberley had pulled away from Jarrell 73-14 in a District 13-4A-II game Oct. 7, so closing that gap on a chilly, misty night in the third round of the playoffs was a tall order.
And the Cougars simply didn’t have an answer for quarterback Cody Stoever and his array of Texans receivers.
Wimberley eliminated Jarrell from the Class 4A Division II playoffs with a 64-6 victory in a Region IV semifinal at Gupton Stadium.
Jarrell finished its first playoff foray since 2000 at 6-7. Wimberley (13-0) remained unbeaten and will meet another fellow district foe, Lago Vista, next week.
Wimberley scored on six of its seven first-half possessions to roll out to a 42-0 halftime lead on the strength of six touchdown passes by Stoever.
It took just one offensive play for the Texans to get on the board after recovering a Cougars fumble on the opening possession. Stoever connected with Lane Patek on a 39-yard catch-and-run touchdown 2 minutes into the game.
After a quick three-and-out for Jarrell, Wimberley posted another score when Stoever threw to Noah Birdsong, who slipped one tackle and raced 31 yards to put the Texans up 14-0 at the 5:50 mark of the first quarter.
Wimberley cranked out 28 more points in the second quarter.
The first TD of the second came on a sustained drive as the Texans matched 85 yards in 11 plays. Stoever kept for 22 yards to move the Wimberley to the Jarrell 30. From there, Stoever found Patek by himself along the left sideline for the score to make it 21-0.
Wimberley recorded its next 21 points in the last 2:28 of the half.
Stoever went to Cayden Heatly for a 37-yard scoring strike. The Texans got the ball back quickly, and Stoever went to Birdsong for a 58-yard tally.
The Texans came up with another Cougars fumble at the Jarrell 5. Two plays later, Stoever’s soft toss to Tru Couch made it 42-0 by halftime.
Jarrell got into Wimberley territory on two occasions in the first 24 minutes but couldn’t make a push toward a score.
A long kickoff return to start the second half gave the Texans a short field. They took advantage in just four plays, with Stoever going in from 2 yards out for a 49-0 lead.
Wimberley tallied 15 points in the fourth quarter. Reserve quarterback Dane Hennessee kept for a 2-yard score following a 72-yard connection with Ryan Shaw to set it up.
The Texans worked with another short field after the Cougars turned over the ball on downs, and Hennessee scored from the 9 to make it 62-0 with 6:34 to play.
Jarrell got on the board with 1:55 to play at the end of a 15-play, 60-yard drive. On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Aaron Knebel threw to Jalani Price alone in the back of the end zone from 10 yards out.
On the ensuing 2-point attempt, Wimberley’s Hansen Collie scooped up a fumble and returned it for two points to account for the 64-6 margin.
Stoever was a solid 14-of-17 for 223 yards to pace the Texans. Knebel threw for 121 yards on an 18-of-32 effort for the Cougars.
WIMBERLEY 64, JARRELL 6
Jarrell 0 0 0 6 — 6
Wimberley 14 28 7 15 — 64
Wim — Lane Patek 39 pass from Cody Stoever (Gage Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Noah Birdsong 31 pass from Stoever (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Patek 30 pass from Stoever (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Caden Heatly 37 pass from Stoever (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Birdsong 58 pass from Stoever (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Tru Couch 5 pass from Stoever (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Stoever 2 run (Tumlinson kick)
Wim — Dane Hennessee 2 run (kick blocked)
Wim — Hennessee 9 run (Tumlinson kick)
Jar — Jalani Price 10 pass from Andrew Knebel (run failed)
Wim — Hansen Collie defensive PAT return
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Wim
First downs 11 14
Rushes-yards 26-19 28-76
Passing yards 131 295
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-32-0 15-19-0
Punts-average 5-33 1-38
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-84 14-145
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: JaMarion Nibblett 16-24, Brayden Bolard 1-6, Price 1-2, Knebel 8-(-13); Wimberley: Stoever 9-44, Johnny Ball 8-28, Parker Doss 1-5, Hennessee 8-3, Jack Boyle 2-(-4).
PASSING — Jarrell: Knebel 18-32-0-131; Wimberley: Stoever 14-17-0-223, Hennessee 1-2-0-72.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Price 5-59, Eric Villafranco 3-25, Nibblett 3-21, Dathan Walker 4-19, Mason Dotson 2-10, Christian Beltran 1-6; Wimberley: Birdsong 4-100, Ryan Shaw 2-74, Patek 2-69, Heatly 2-37, Couch 2-10, Ball 2-9, Eli Dubuisson 1-(-4).