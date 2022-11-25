Jarrell-Wimberley playoff

Jarrell’s Matthew Craft (42) drags down Wimberley’s Jack Broyle in the Cougars’ third-round playoff loss Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

CEDAR PARK — Being familiar with their opponent wasn’t necessarily a plus for the Jarrell Cougars on Friday.

twaits@tdtnews.com

Tags