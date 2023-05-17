As he recovered from a spiral fracture of his left ankle, an injury that wiped away his senior season of football, there were moments when Zion Moore wanted to quit.
Through pain and disappointment, anxiousness about what his future in the sport might hold, and rigorous rehabilitation, there also were pillars of strength on which Moore leaned.
“Faith in God,” he said. “And I have family and friends that kept telling me to keep going and that it’s not over yet.”
All of the above were there in one way or another to witness that very truth Wednesday afternoon when Moore and seven of his Temple senior classmates participated in a collegiate commitment ceremony inside Wildcat Gym.
Joining Moore were Ben Huber (Iowa Western College, track), William Garcia (Nicholls State, track), Rudolfo Rodriguez (East Texas Baptist, cross country), Trevor Skaggs (Ottawa University, baseball), Eric Ortiz (Angelina College, soccer), Steve Jackson III (Mary Hardin-Baylor, football) and Deshaun Brundage (Lamar, football).
Moore, a first-team all-district outside linebacker as a junior in 2021 before suffering the season-ending injury in fall camp ahead of the 2022 season, will continue his return to the gridiron as a walk-on at Tyler Junior College.
Still a few hurdles to go but so many more already in the distance.
“I still have a lot left in me. I’m not done yet. I feel like I have a lot to prove,” Moore said. “I’m going in as a walk-on so it’s still going to be a journey. But when I get there, I’m going to keep my head down and keep working and keep my faith in God.”
Next steps in lives also were taken across Belton ISD on Wednesday when Lake Belton hosted its ceremony for seven athletes and Belton High for one.
At Lake, Katy Briggs (SMU, cheerleading), Colby Connor (East Texas Baptist, golf), Tiani Hall (Blinn, cheerleading), Chris Jarrett (Texas Lutheran, basketball), Christian Kunz (Southern Virginia, football), Damarius Scott (Southwestern Assemblies of God, track) and Nano Torres (Concordia Texas, track) took center stage in Bronco Gym.
At Belton, state-qualifying swimmer Sydney Alamein basked in her accomplishment of signing with University of Indianapolis.
“It’s awesome, especially because of the hard work that they all put in not only in their sport but in the classroom,” Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore said. “It’s a testament to their families, their coaches and their dedication to the sport — all the effort it took for them to reach this point.
“It’s a culmination of everything, and it’s exciting to watch.”
Moore’s chance to continue his athletic career and education encapsulated the light-hearted and encouraging nature of the well-attended Temple event that included relatives, friends, coaches, administrators and recently graduated standouts — including, among others, Samari Howard (Army), Ali Mack (Houston) and Taurean York (Texas A&M).
“We take every opportunity to celebrate every Wildcat,” Temple athletic director and football head coach Scott Stewart said. “And we celebrate as a family.”
Boys track and field head coach Justin Pierce lauded the work ethic of Garcia and Huber, the lone athlete to stand and deliver a speech during which he said, “I just want to thank my teammates for pushing me and the trainers, because they took care of me all year.”
Cross country head coach David Melvin recognized Rodriguez as an integral part of a senior class that “took the program to a whole ’nother level,” while baseball head coach Liam Fach described Skaggs as a “true program guy and phenomenal athlete, who is living out his dream.”
With a knack to change a game in a blink of an eye with his creativity when an opponents’ net was in sight, Ortiz — Temple’s all-time leader in goals (104) and assists (40) — was lauded by boys soccer head coach Matt Corley.
And Stewart made sure to note that while the speedy, versatile Jackson (first-team all-district defensive back, who also played running back), bruising, power-packed running back Brundage (unanimous first-team all-district pick, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2022) and hard-hitting Moore were talented, it was their character that would lead them to the most success down the road.
“There’s no quit in (Moore),” Stewart said as he made his way to Jackson and then Brundage. “(Jackson) won’t go unnoticed and he’ll add to the history (at UMHB). “(Brundage) made his mark at Temple High School and in my life.”