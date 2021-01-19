TROY — The Troy Trojanettes were trying to stay in good position Tuesday night in what promises to be a competitive District 17-3A girls race, and the Troy boys were looking for their first district win.
Both came up short against West, with the Troy girls dropping a 52-49 heartbreaker and the boys falling 64-44.
Troy trailed by only three points at halftime of the boys game but was outscored 36-19 in the second half.
“I’m absolutely proud of the way we played the first half,” Troy boys coach Barrett Evan said. “Our theme all year has been, ‘One percent better every day.’ And we’ve got freshmen and sophomores out there. We are just trying to get them to compete and grow the culture.”
Troy trailed 28-25 at halftime but was outscored 20-4 in the third, a theme that’s been consistent all year.
“That third quarter has been our Achilles heel all year,” Evan said. “They know that. It’s something we have been really been talking about, how can we respond at the start of the second, start of the third. We are starting to piece together good parts of basketball. Eventually that’s going to start adding up to some wins.”
West applied defensive pressure to create several fast break opportunities, effectively putting Troy (1-15, 0-6) away in the third quarter.
Troy was led by Matthew Sibley with 12 points. West was led by Seth Grazier with 18.
In the girls game, Troy’s Graycee Mosley had a night to remember with a game-high 39 points but her team needed one more shot to fall to keep from slipping behind West in the district standings.
“Graycee is our go-to and she does whatever she needs to do to get in position,” Troy girls coach Tucker Donohoe said.
With 38 seconds left and Troy (11-7, 4-3) trailing 49-46, Mosley got open at the top of the key and fired a 3-pointer that looked like it might tie the game until it rimmed out and West came down with the rebound.
Troy was forced to foul, and Tori Peters made both free throws to give West (5-3 in district) a 51-46 lead.
Mosley cut it to 51-49 with 5 seconds to play on a 3, and Troy sent West to the line again.
Laney Kucera made the first free throw with 3.13 seconds left but missed the second, giving Troy a glimmer of hope.
After both teams used timeouts, the inbounds pass went to Mosley at midcourt and she was fouled. She missed the first free throw and her intentional miss on the second attempt was ruled dead for not hitting the rim.
“We have to send them to the line. They hit their free throws and we struggled a bit with ours,” Donohoe said.
In fact, Troy made just six of its 20 free throw attempts.
“When we went up there, they struggled to make shots and we couldn’t miss,” Donohoe said of the first meeting, which Troy won 47-41. “Tonight, it was a different story. We missed a lot of easy shots.”
Troy led 31-25 at halftime but scored just two points in the third to enter the final frame down 35-33.
West expanded the lead to 39-33 early in the fourth before Mosley took over for Troy by scoring all of the team’s 16 points in the quarter, including six points when she went end to end either on a rebound or a turnover, the first of which tied the game at 39 with 4:24 to play.
The tie didn’t last long as West answered with a basket by Kylee Jones 20 seconds later. Troy grabbed it’s first and only lead of the quarter when Mosley made a free throw and put back her own miss to put Troy up 45-43. West reclaimed the lead with a 3 by Madison Runyan.
“West is a good team,” Donohoe said. “We are young and still trying to figure things out.”