COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Temple men open season with home victory, 139-86
The Temple College Leopards’ long-awaited season opener ended on a positive note Saturday, as the Leopards secured a 139-86 win over Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity at TC Gym. The victory also was the first for TC’s new head coach Clifton Ellis, who made his coaching debut for the Leopards on Saturday.
Khouri Perkins scored a game-high 33 points, and Elijah Lomas (23), Aleu Aleu (19), Sherrod Whitley (18) and Davion Sargent-Young (14) also finished in double-figure scoring for the Leopards.
Temple jumped out to a 67-36 lead at halftime and outscored the Saints 72-50 in the second half. Ellis, a former TC point guard, said that after all his players have been through, it was nice to get back to competing.
“We’ve been working so hard to get ready for this year and we’ve already had to overcome a lot to get to this point,” Ellis said. “I’m happy that the guys got to experience this today and they all seemed to have a good attitude.”
Temple College plays its final non-conference game at Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity on Wednesday before beginning Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Ranger next Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: TC splits doubleheader with St. Edwards
AUSTIN — Temple College opened its season with a win and a loss Saturday. Temple began the road doubleheader vs. St. Edwards with a 6-3 win then fell 11-2 in Game 2.
Jack Brinley earned the win in Game 1 by allowing one run on three hits over five innings, including four strikeouts. Seth Stephenson went a combined 3-for-7 at the plate, drove in three runs and hit a home run. Raul Aragon was 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI.
TC (1-1) is back in action at the Galveston tournament, in which the Leopards play Alvin at 1 p.m. on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Temple College earns split at Odessa
ODESSA — The Temple College Lady Leopards picked up their first win of the season Saturday, finishing with a split in a non-conference doubleheader at Odessa College. TC dropped the opener, 6-3, but bounced back with a 12-11 victory in Game 2, which required extra innings.
Temple (1-3) scored seven runs in the third inning of Game 2 to turn a 2-1 deficit into an 8-2 lead. Odessa scored eight runs over the next three innings to lead 10-8 before the Lady Leopards forced extra innings with a two-run seventh frame. TC scored two more runs in the top of the ninth and held Odessa to one run in the bottom half of the inning to salvage the split.
Temple and Odessa each scored three runs in the third inning of Game 1 and Odessa pushed three more runners across in the fifth to begin Saturday with a win.
TC hosts Galveston on Tuesday in a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.