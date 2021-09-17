Crawford 31
Holland 6
HOLLAND — The Crawford Pirates (4-0) stole four turnovers and used big plays to top the Holland Hornets (2-2).
The Pirates took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind a 1-yard touchdown run by Breck Chambers and a 42-yard scoring run by Luke Torbert.
After Holland responded with a 45-yard TD run by Clayton Baggerly, Crawford closed out the first-half scoring on Chambers’ 45-yard field goal for a 17-6 lead.
Crawford broke loose in the fourth quarter behind a 55-yard TD run by Camron Walker and a 31-yard scoring pass from Torbert to Ben Baker.
Baggerly finished with 156 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Hornets. Walker led Crawford rushers with 121 yards on 12 carries.
Crawford 14 3 0 14 — 31
Holland 0 6 0 0 — 6
Cra — Breck Chambers 1 run (Chambers kick)
Cra — Luke Torbert 42 run (Chambers kick)
Hol — Clayton Baggerly 45 run (kick blocked)
Cra — Chambers 45 field goal
Cra — Camron Walker 55 run (Chambers kick)
Cra — Ben Baker 31 pass from Torbert (Chambers kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cra Hol
First downs 14 9
Rushes-yards 42-266 37-275
Passing yards 108 15
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-11-0 1-2-1
Punts-average 3-38.0 4-35.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-yards 3-20 8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Crawford: Camron Walker 12-121, Torbert 10-88, Chambers 11-33, Ben Baker 5-22, Colt Murphress 3-4, Brady Ward 1-(-2); Holland: Baggerly 13-156, Christian Michalek 4-44, JC Chaney 6-28, Desi Cantu 4-21, Javier Hernandez 4-13, Klay Pursche 3-8, Dawson Haney 3-5.
PASSING — Crawford: Torbert 4-11-0-108; Holland: Cantu 1-2-1-15.
RECEIVING — Crawford: Baker 2-44, Trey Dobie 1-36, Chambers 1-28; Holland: Haney 1-15.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Iredell 53
Buckholts 8
IREDELL — Iredell topped Buckholts in a six-man contest that was halted in the third quarter because of the 45-point mercy rule.
The Dragons (1-1) scored on a 35-yard run and converted the 2-point kick at 9:04 in the third to cap their victory.
Iredell built a 45-0 lead before the Badgers (1-3) got on the board. Luke Lorenz caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Chevo Luciano to cut into the Dragons lead, 45-8.
That was a close as the Badgers got as the Dragons ended the game in the third.
Buc — Luke Lorenz 35 pass from Chevo Luciano (Ivan Baez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Buckholts: Luciano 2-31, Lorenz 4-23, Baez 8-11, R.J. Vega 2-5.
PASSING — Buckholts: Luciano 10-13-109.
RECEIVING — Buckholts: Vega 5-50, Lorenz 2-45, Emmanuel Duran 2-13, Baez 2-1.
— Reported by Les Lorenz
Bryan Brazos 55
CTCS 21
BRYAN — Levi Hancock threw five touchdown passes to lead the Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles over Central Texas Christian.
Hancock finished with 17 completions on 24 attempts for 358 yards.
With the Eagles (2-1) leading 14-0 in the first quarter, the Lions (2-2) got a 56-yard scoring pass from Alec Gonzalez to Andrew Lange to close it to 14-7. But the Eagles reeled off four more touchdowns before the half ended to take a 41-7 lead into intermission.
Ethan Allerkamp and Gonzalez scored for the Lions in the second half, but they were matched by Hancock, who threw two more touchdown passes for the final score.
CTCS 7 0 7 7 — 21
Brazos 21 20 14 0 — 55
Bra — 40 run (kick good)
Bra — 33 run (kick good)
CTCS — Andrew Lange 56 pass from Alec Gonzalez (Luke Chiles kick)
Bra — Hudson Jacobus 9 pass from Levi Hancock (kick good)
Bra — 10 run (kick good)
Bra — Isaiah Perkins 69 pass from Hancock (kick good)
Bra — 38 pass from Hancock (kick failed)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 54 run (Chiles kick)
Bra — 24 pass from Hancock (Kick good)
Bra — 51 pass from Hancock (kick good)
CTCS — Gonzalez 7 run (Chiles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Bra
First downs 22 17
Rushes-yards 37-194 15-176
Passing yards 100 358
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-16-2 17-24-0
Punts-average 1-32 1-40
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 9-109
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brazos: Allerkamp 27-154, Gonzalez 10-40.
PASSING — Brazos: Gonzalez 7-16-2.
RECEIVING — Brazos: Lange 3-59, Regan Ragsdale 3-30.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
FW Homeschool 66
Holy Trinity Cath. 60
The Fort Worth Homeschool Riders (3-1) won a six-man shootout with the Holy Trinity Catholic (2-2) in the Celtics’ homecoming game.
The Celtics, after trailing 24-8, rallied to tie the score at 30 in the second quarter on a 55-yard pass from James Martin to Neri Navarro, and they took a 44-36 lead in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass from Martin to Zaylin Blackwood.
But Dayton Owens scored on a 2-yard run and an 11-yard pass from Nicholas Jaime to hand the lead back to the Riders.
David Thang scored on a 7-yard run with 45 seconds left in the game to give the Celtics a final chance, but their onside kick was recovered by the Riders, who then ran out the clock.
FORT WORTH HOMESCHOOL 66
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 60,
Homeschool 16 20 16 14 — 66
Holy Trinity 8 22 14 16 — 60
FWH — Daniel Flores 10 pass from Branson Cole (Cole kick)
HT — Neri Navarro 15 pass from Zaylin Blackwood (Austin Morgan kick)
FWH — Dakota Jessup 1 run (Cole kick)
FWH — Caleb Cole 9 run (B. Cole kick)
HT — Blackwood 15 pass from James Martin (kick failed)
FWH — Dylan Ellis 2 run (kick failed)
HT — David Thang 2 run (Morgan kick)
HT — Navarro 55 pass from Martin (Morgan kick)
FWH — C. Cole 9 run (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 19 run (Morgan kick)
HT — Blackwood 35 pass from Martin (kick failed)
FWH — Dayton Owens 2 run (B. Cole kick)
FWH — Owens 11 pass from Nicholas Jaime (B. Cole kick)
FWH — Ellis 25 run (B. Cole kick)
HT — Blackwood 65 kick return (Morgan kick)
FWH — Owens 8 run (kick failed)
HT — Thang 7 run (Morgan kick)
— Reported by Mike Eichelkraut
Gatesville 40
Hillsboro 6
HILLSBORO — The Gatesville Hornets (2-2) evened their record by cruising past the Hillsboro Eagles (1-3).
No other information was reported.
Academy 30
Lago Vista 28
LAGO VISTA — The Academy Bumblebees (4-0) fought off the Lago Vista Vikings (2-1) to remain undefeated.
No other information was reported.
Franklin 65
Troy 10
FRANKLIN — The Troy Trojans (0-4) fell to the undefeated Franklin Lions (4-0).
No other information was reported.
Bellville 67
Rockdale 7
BELLVILLE — The Bellville Brahmas (4-0) were too much for the Rockdale Tigers (2-2).
No other information was reported.
Bruceville-Eddy 14
Jewett Leon 12
JEWETT — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-3) held off the Jewett Leon Cougars (2-2) for their first win of the season.
No other information was reported.
Moody 52
Meridian 6
MOODY — The Moody Bearcats (2-2) flattened the Meridian Yellow Jackets (0-4).
No other information was reported.
Itasca 24
Bartlett 6
BARTLETT — The Bartlett Bulldogs (2-2) fell to the Itasca Wampus Cats (1-3).
No other information was reported.