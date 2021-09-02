Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
MAGNOLIA WEST at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: West Mustangs 1-0; Temple Wildcats 0-1
Last week: West 45, Brenham 21; Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13
Last year’s meeting: Temple 28, West 13
Mustangs to watch: QB Brock Dalton, RB Hunter Bilbo, RB Kai Aroca, WR Trey Leggett, LB Kade Dunlap, DL Roger Clubb, LB Tyler Harsch.
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Devan Williams, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, OL Colby Rice, DL Eric Shorter, DL Jaylon Jackson; LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB Jaden Jackson.
Note: Temple looks to bounce back from just its second season-opening loss during head coach Scott Stewart’s seven seasons in charge and avoid going 0-2 to start the year for the first time since 2011. Former Wildcats assistant Blake Joseph was the Mustangs head coach last year but has since joined the staff at North Texas. Ben McGehee, another former Temple coach, now leads West. Dalton threw four TD passes and Bilbo had 170 yards rushing last week. Aroca added more than 100 yards on the ground. Temple would rather not spoil playing on its home turf for a second straight week. Shoring up special teams and limiting inconsistencies were keys Stewart preached this week. Howard gained 131 yards rushing last week to pace the Wildcats on offense, a unit that produced 32-yard and 42-yard pass completions from Rumfield to Williams and Taylor but was held without a TD until less than 3 minutes remained.
ROUND ROCK at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Round Rock Dragons 1-0; Belton Tigers 1-0
Last week: Round Rock 69, Hewitt Midway 17; Belton 35, Georgetown 31
Last year’s meeting: Round Rock 35, Belton 33
Dragons to watch: RB Tray’vian McCoy-Gay, QB Mason Cochran, WR Clayton Charlton, WR Mason Schuler, DL Travien Brown, LB Tavori Donaldson, LB Carter Wagner, DB Jalen Gilbert, OL Jason Gear, OL Jack Strzinek.
Tigers to watch: WR Seth Morgan, QB Ty Brown, RB LJ Underwood, TE Bryan Henry, DB Aaron Bain, DB Connor Whitman, DL Braxton Haynes, LB/DB Wriley Madden, LB Sam Ramirez, DB Trent West, QB/P Slade LeBlanc, OL Scotty Butler.
Note: Last year’s meeting was packed with drama as Belton came back from a 28-point first-half deficit to line up a potential game-winning 22-yard field goal that was ultimately blocked as time expired. Both teams are coming off big wins to open this season, albeit in different fashions. The Tigers used a potent passing attack that produced 289 yards and four scores in their win, led by Brown (18-of-22, 270 yards, four TDs). Round Rock rushed for 520 yards in its blitzing of Midway. McCoy-Gay (246 yards, four TDs) led the way for the Dragons, and Cochran (132 yards rushing) added three touchdown passes. Morgan (eight catches, 120 yards) and Henry (five catches, 91 yards) each had two TD receptions in the Tigers’ win. Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said Round Rock is a physical team, and he expects whichever team wins up front to put itself in a good position to win.
LAKE BELTON at FORT WORTH ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
Farrington Field
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 1-0; Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets 1-0
Last week: Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21; Arlington Heights 33, Fort Worth Wyatt 28
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB Javeon Wilcox, RB Tristan Robin, LB Connor Brennan, WR Connor Bartz.
Yellow Jackets to watch: RB Brian Furch, OL Jacob Solis, OL Nathan Flores, OL Gabe McLelland.
Note: The Broncos made a strong showing last week in their first game against an established varsity program. Hudson had eight catches for 175 yards and two TDs, and Crews was 12-of-19 passing for 193 yards in the win over the Blackcats, a Class 4A Division II team. Up next is a 5A Division I opponent that made the playoffs last year and never trailed in its opener last week. The Yellow Jackets are a run-based spread team and had 356 yards on the ground, mostly by Furch, last week.
GATESVILLE at GLEN ROSE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-0; Glen Rose Tigers 0-1
Last week: Gatesville 27, Llano 7; Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7
Last year’s meeting: Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
Hornets to watch: QB Wesley Brown, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Banner Allman, TE Logan Edwards, OL/DL Evan Hanson, DB Lawson Mooney.
Tigers to watch: QB Hudson White, RB Sean Dodson, TE/LB Camden Raymond, DL Max Hood, OL Harley Bowman, LB Caden McKenzie.
Note: Gatesville got its season started on the right foot last week, pairing an offense that was effective on the ground and through the air with a defense that allowed only 212 yards. The Hornets aim to duplicate that performance tonight against a Tigers team that mustered only 239 yards last week. Brown had 177 yards passing and 134 rushing to fuel a Gatesville attack that totaled 160 yards on the ground and 210 in the air. Brizendine and Allman had five catches apiece.
SALADO at GRANDVIEW
Zebra Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 1-0; Grandview Zebras 1-0
Last week: Salado 62, Troy 0; Grandview 24, Malakoff 21
Last year’s meeting: Grandview 21, Salado 7
Eagles to watch: QB Hutton Haire, RB Seth Reavis, RB Aidan Wilson, DB Josh Huckabee, DL Blake Volk, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB Caden Strickland.
Zebras to watch: QB Brycen Davis, WR Jayedn Mangrum, WR Kason English, RB Gavin Leftwhich.
Note: After losing several key players to graduation following last season, the Eagles were eager to see how the 2021 team would look. They got a pretty impressive answer as the offense put up 443 yards, and the defense allowed just five first downs in the shutout. Eight players carried the ball for Salado, led by Strickland with 119 yards rushing. The Zebras, who claimed two state titles in the last three seasons, offer a tougher challenge. Leftwhich rushed for 152 yards last week, and Davis was 5-for-5 passing and added 71 yards rushing.
CLIFTON at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Clifton Cubs 0-1; Academy Bumblebees 1-0
Last week: Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6; Academy 38, Rogers 28
Last year’s meeting: Academy 17, Clifton 10
Cubs to watch: QB Robert Goodman, RB/LB Riley Finney, LB Will Simmons, RB/DL Alex De La Hoya, RB Parker Tunnell, WR Andres Devora, OL Jackson Newton.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Zane Clark, WR/LB Darion Franklin, RB Brayden Bartlett, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, WR/DB/K Blake Bundy, WR/DB Alex Lawton.
Note: Making his varsity debut, the sophomore Mraz (15-of-21, 246 yards, three TDs) completed touchdown passes of 55 and 19 yards in the first half to help the Bees to a season-opening win last week. Clark (13 carries, 102 yards, two TDs) scored the game’s first TD for Academy and tacked on a 66-yard scoring run in the second half in the Bees’ balanced offense. Franklin (six catches, 81 yards) had two scoring grabs and Bundy (55-yard TD reception) and Brazel (four catches, 84 yards) proved to be reliable targets. Clifton never led but stayed close the whole way in its loss last week, using a scoring run by Finney (14 carries, 107 yards) in the fourth for its only points. Finney also had 10 tackles to lead the Cubs on defense. Bosqueville held off a late Clifton comeback attempt by getting a fumble recovery and a fourth-down stop in the final 5 minutes.
CAMERON YOE at BELLVILLE
Brahma Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 0-1; Bellville Brahmas 1-0
Last week: Lago Vista 64, Yoe 62 (3OT); Bellville 49, Giddings 0
Last year’s meeting: Bellville 54, Yoe 41
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, OL Garfield England.
Brahmas to watch: RB Richard Reese, QB Jake Lischka, RB/WR Robert Briggs, LB Tyler Fishbeck.
Note: It might be points aplenty in this matchup. Muniz completed 10 of 15 passes for 160 yards and two TDs in his debut and Hemphill returned a pair of kicks for touchdowns last week. Baylor-committed Reese, who set a school record with 347 yards rushing and had six TDs in last year’s win over Yoe, needed just three carries to post 114 yards and two scores in the 2021 opener last Friday. The Brahmas averaged 18.8 yards per play in their win over Giddings.
ROCKDALE at TAYLOR
Memorial Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 0-1; Taylor Ducks 1-0
Last week: La Grange 35, Rockdale 29; Taylor 32, Robinson 13
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 55, Taylor 21
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Ducks to watch: QB Josh Mikulencak, WR Conner Cobb, TE Anthony Cotrill, LB Justin Ramirez, OL Syris Corley.
Note: Rockdale looks to bounce back from last week’s last-second defeat in which its field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown as time expired. Barcak was 12-of-19 for 138 yards and two TDs — one each to Owens and Windham — to go with 64 yards rushing and a scoring run in his debut as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. The Ducks seek their second straight win after knocking off Robinson last week, when Mikulencak was 7-of-16 for 99 yards and a TD.
TROY at MEXIA
Blackcat Field
Records: Troy Trojans 0-1; Mexia Blackcats 0-1
Last week: Salado 62, Troy 0; Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21
Last year’s meeting: Troy 55, Mexia 37
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijah Sunderman, OL Brady Mays, RB Cooper Valle.
Blackcats to watch: WR/TE John Luna, DB Chris Bradley, QB Trey Betts, OL Caden Grayson, RB Xavier Molina, WR Da’Kendrick Brooks.
Note: Last week’s opener wasn’t the debut new coach Stephen Hermesmeyer and the Trojans wanted as they managed just 162 yards and five first downs. Valle had 61 yards on four carries, and Carr was 6-of-12 passing for 45 yards. After Salado tested the Trojans defense with a strong running attack, the Blackcats should provide more of a threat through the air. Betts was 13-of-22 for 150 yards last week, with eight of those completions going to Brooks for 84 yards.
SAN SABA at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: San Saba Armadillos 0-1; Rogers Eagles 0-1
Last week: Eldorado 42, San Saba 20; Academy 38, Rogers 28
Last year’s meeting: San Saba 24, Rogers 21
Armadillos to watch: QB Lance Taylor, RB Tegan Saiz, WR Wesley Lackey, LB Zuri Herrera.
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas.
Note: Rogers’ defense needs to be prepared to defend the pass this week. Taylor threw it 60 times in San Saba’s opening loss last Friday. His 28 completions went for 403 yards but he also threw six interceptions. Taylor’s favorite target was Lackey (10 catches, 203 yards, two TDs). Riley averaged 11.7 yards per carry a week ago for the Eagles, who will try to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 start.
CRAWFORD at
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Crawford Pirates 1-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-1
Last week: Crawford 35, Goldthwaite 6; Millsap 41, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Last year’s meeting: Crawford 39, Bruceville-Eddy 25
Pirates to watch: QB Luke Torbert, RB Camron Walker, RB/K Breck Chambers, WR Trey Dobie, OL Dillon Compton.
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Hunter Diaz, RB Chad Pate, WR Bryce Owen, LB E.J. Jarmon.
Note: After throwing for just 8 yards last week, the Eagles will need to open up their passing game tonight to complement the running of Tate, who rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries in the opener. On the other side of the ball, the Bruceville-Eddy defense faces a Crawford offense that prefers to move the ball on the ground. Walker and Chambers combined for 22 carries and 143 yards last week, and Torbert added 44 yards rushing while going 3-of-5 passing for 52 yards.
HOLLAND at BOSQUEVILLE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 0-1; Bosqueville Bulldogs 1-0
Last week: Burton 32, Holland 6; Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6
Last year’s meeting: Holland 62, Bosqueville 33
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Desi Cantu, RB Bryson Taylor, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB/DB Josh Whisenhunt, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Bulldogs to watch: QB/DB Justin Moore, WR/DB Jayce Powers, Newt Schornack, WR/DB John Youens, LB/RB Hunter Henexson, OL/DL Jagger Summa, OL/DL Camden Hill.
Note: Turnovers and a rugged Burton rushing attack proved too much to overcome for Holland in its season opener last week. The Hornets coughed up the football three times, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and Burton outgained the Hornets 303-132. All but 79 of Burton’s yards came on the ground. Holland looks to rebound tonight as it tries to find its offensive footing after graduating nine starters on that side from last year’s second-round playoff team. Baggerly (40 yards on nine carries) led the way last week for the Hornets, providing their only points with a 2-yard run in the fourth. Chaney (26 yards) also carried the ball nine times, while Cantu found Purshe for their lone completion of the night, a 27-yarder. Bosqueville, a regional finalist last year, also didn’t put up a lot of points in its opener but did enough to get a win, holding off a late Clifton rally with a fumble recovery and a fourth-down stop in the final 5 minutes. Moore provided a 45-yard scoring run, while Powers chipped in with a 5-yard TD run, set up by a long connection from Moore to Schornack inside the 10-yard line midway through the second.
MOODY at HICO
Tiger Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 0-1; Hico Tigers 1-0
Last week: Hamilton 46, Moody 7; Hico 41, Waco Wind Homeschool 6
Last year’s meeting: Moody 7, Hico 6
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/LB Hunter Mach, TE/DL Kaden Kollaja, WR/DB Cooper Staton, OL/DL Davis Orr.
Tigers to watch: RB/DB Angel Gonzalez, RB/LB Cooper Roach, OL/DL Easton McLean, TE/LB Reese Polk, WR/DB Tucker Booth.
Note: Moody hopes for better production on both sides of the ball after managing just 228 yards while surrendering 509 last week, when Hohhertz scored the Bearcats’ lone touchdown. Moody will need to be ready to stop the run tonight against Hico, which rushed for 348 yards throwing for only 17 last week.
WORTHAM at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Wortham Bulldogs 1-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 1-0
Last week: Wortham 42, Itasca 0; Rosebud-Lott 60, Jewett Leon 22
Last year’s meeting: Rosebud-Lott 32, Wortham 13
Bulldogs to watch: QB Rykan Lewis, RB Tanner Bean, WR Cash Perez, DB Elijah Norcross, LB Preston Sterling.
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum.
Note: Zeinert certainly made his debut at Rosebud-Lott noteworthy. The tall senior signal-caller, who transferred from Cameron Yoe, threw for 406 yards and six TDs on 20-of-28 passing. Johnson, Lewis and Landrum combined for seven touchdowns for the Cougars, who compiled 607 yards. Bean was Wortham’s offensive standout against Itasca, posting 192 yards and four scores on 14 carries. Lewis added 80 yards on the ground and was an efficient 4-of-8 passing for 95 yards. One of these defenses will need to make a couple stops to provide any sort of separation.
BARTLETT at MENARD
Findlay Field
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 1-0; Menard Yellow Jackets 0-1
Last week: Bartlett 28, Frost 12; Cross Plains 25, Menard 0
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Jordan McSherry, RB Joel Guerrero, FB Zadrian Zapata, WR Orlando Resendiz.
Note: Bartlett has an opportunity to start the season 2-0 against a Menard team that forced four turnovers last week but gave it away five times and totaled just 263 yards in its loss. The Yellow Jackets, who went 0-10 in 2020, have lost 14 in a row dating to 2019. Tipton passed for 127 yards and a TD, Rodolfo Rodriguez had 80 yards receiving and Polynice produced 100 yards rushing for the Bulldogs a week ago.
RIO VISTA at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Rio Vista Eagles 0-1; Granger Lions 1-0
Last week: Santo 14, Rio Vista 12; Granger 46, Axtell 21
Last year’s meeting: Rio Vista 35, Granger 14
Eagles to watch: QB Taylor Pritchett, WR/DB Hunter Andrews, WR/DB Kaden Morgan, RB/LB Wyatt Johnson, OL Darian Molano.
Lions to watch: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, RB/LB Truvante Fisher, OL/DL Javion Faulkner, LB Tripp Wilkie.
Note: Granger opened its season by firing on all cylinders last week, when it produced 394 yards and gave up just 254. In his first start at quarterback, Ryder was 11-of-14 passing for 156 yards and three TDs to go with a team-high 93 yards rushing and a scoring run. Seven players caught passes for the Lions, who are deep at the skill positions. Rio Vista relied almost solely on its aerial attack in last week’s loss. Pritchett was 17-of-27 for 213 yards, Andrews had nine catches for 100 catches, and Morgan finished with five receptions for 78 yards.
BUCKHOLTS at MCDADE
Bulldog Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-0; McDade Bulldogs 0-1
Last week: Buckholts 48, Waco Eagle Christian 38; Plano Corem Deo Academy 48, McDade 8
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, OL/DL Fabina Baez, DL R.L. Vega, QB/DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson, RB Luke Lorenz.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Xavier Candanoza, RB Daniel Alejo, RB Anthony Cottrill, LB Oziel Puente, RB Benny Sanchez.
Note: Buckholts opened its campaign last week with a win by employing a rushing attack in which Luciano and Lorenz averaged 10 yards per carry. Expect more of the same tonight against McDade, which gave up 316 yards on the ground last week. Cottrill is the Bulldogs’ biggest threat on offense and had 69 yards rushing on seven carries in the opener.
DALLAS SHELTON at
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Shelton Chargers 0-1; CTCS Lions 0-1
Last week: Irving Cistercian 30, Shelton 0; Weatherford Christian 33, CTCS 12
Chargers to watch: QB/DB Zac Robison, RB Jason Walker, RB/DB Wes Kirtland, TE/DB Keaton Cheves, WR/DB Henry Hurt, WR/DB Hansen Graham.
Lions to watch: QB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL Zachary Boore, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp.
Note: CTCS jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the second quarter of its season opener last week but went scoreless in the second half as Weatherford stormed back for the win. Gonzalez (16 carries, 91 yards) scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards to help the Celtics to the early lead. He also completed seven passes for 66 yards. Weatherford took the lead for good on a 56-yard interception return to go into halftime with a 14-12 advantage and added 19 points in the fourth. Shelton managed only 64 yards in its shutout loss, including minus-12 yards rushing. Robison (12-of-20, 76 yards) had a 24-yard strike to Cheves and a 17-yarder to Walker.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
at CHESTER
Aubrey Bradley Stadium
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 0-1; Chester Yellow Jackets 0-1
Last week: Azle Christian 32, Holy Trinity 30; Austin St. Stephen’s 51, Chester 18
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Carson Thomson, RB Kessler Romo, ATH Keighen Green, WR/DB Miles Redwine, OL/DL Jackson Knox, OL/LB Jeff Knox.
Note: Holy Trinity had everything going its way for a while last week, leading TCAF-DII state runner-up Azle by eight in the second quarter. But Azle roared back with 18 points in the fourth, and a lost fumble near Azle’s 20-yard line in the last minute buried the Celtics’ final shot at a comeback. Holy Trinity still had a lot of bright spots, though. Blackwood (seven carries, 89 yards; five catches, 86 yards) was an explosive threat as a receiver and runner, averaging 12.7 yards per carry, and Martin (11-of-24 passing, 147 yards) added 30 yards rushing on just three carries. Chester scored on the first play of the second quarter to pull within 8-6 in its season opener but wound up trailing 32-6 by halftime in the loss.