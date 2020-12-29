HUNTSVILLE — Mary Hardin-Baylor returned from a three-week break with a 101-59 loss to Division I Sam Houston State in an exhibition game Tuesday night.
The Crusaders (2-1) shot 42 percent from the field but committed 25 turnovers that led to 37 points for the Bearkats (6-5).
Darius Musa and Kyle Wright had 10 points apiece for UMHB, which closes the week with road games against LeTourneau on Thursday and East Texas Baptist on Saturday.
Javion May scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for Sam Houston State, which shot 54 percent from the floor.