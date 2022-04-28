BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 6A
Temple vs. Waxahachie
Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Temple
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
Belton vs. Hewitt Midway
Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2
Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday, Midway
Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2
CLASS 4A
Manor New Tech at Lake Belton
Single game: Lake Belton 12, New Tech 0, 5 innings
Gatesville vs. Burkburnett
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells
Game 3: If necessary, Noon Saturday, Mineral Wells
Salado vs. Smithville
Game 1: Salado 16, Smithville 2, 5 innings
Game 2: Salado 8, Smithville 7, 10 innings
CLASS 3A
Academy vs. Teague
Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0
Game 2: late Thursday
Game 3: If necessary, TBD
Troy vs. Palmer
Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3
Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 0, 5 innings
Rogers vs. Groesbeck
Single game: 6 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Sports Complex
Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin
Game 1: Cameron Yoe 9, Franklin 0
Game 2: late Thursday
Game 3: If necessary, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Midway
CLASS 2A
Granger vs. Johnson City LBJ
Single game: Granger def. LBJ
CLASS 1A
Bartlett, bye
Temple 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Waxahachie 001 110 x — 3 2 2
Ruiz and Valdez, Gandera (4), Valdez (5). Raney and Vire. W—Raney. L—Ruiz. HR—W: Stone. 2B—T: Yepma.
Records — Temple 19-11; Waxahachie 20-7.
Hewitt Midway 6, Belton 2
Midway 022 011 0 — 6 14 1
Belton 000 000 2 — 2 5 3
Brown and Degeer. Jordan and Holman. W—Brown. L—Jordan. HR—M: Durr, Mathis; B: Myers. 2B—M: Yourman, Mishnick.
Records — Midway 25-5; Belton 16-14-1.
Lake Belton 12,
Manor New Tech 0 (5)
New Tech 000 00 — 0 1 7
Lake 552 0x — 12 7 1
Reyes, Solis (2) and Gallegos and Roberts (2). Fredrick and Jensen. W—Fredrick. L—Reyes. 3B—LB: Herrera.
Records — Manor New Tech NA; Lake Belton 24-5.