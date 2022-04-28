BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 6A

Temple vs. Waxahachie

Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Temple

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

Belton vs. Hewitt Midway

Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday, Midway

Game 3: If necessary, 30 minutes after Game 2

CLASS 4A

Manor New Tech at Lake Belton

Single game: Lake Belton 12, New Tech 0, 5 innings

Gatesville vs. Burkburnett

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Game 3: If necessary, Noon Saturday, Mineral Wells

Salado vs. Smithville

Game 1: Salado 16, Smithville 2, 5 innings

Game 2: Salado 8, Smithville 7, 10 innings

CLASS 3A

Academy vs. Teague

Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0

Game 2: late Thursday

Game 3: If necessary, TBD

Troy vs. Palmer

Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3

Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 0, 5 innings

Rogers vs. Groesbeck

Single game: 6 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Sports Complex

Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin

Game 1: Cameron Yoe 9, Franklin 0

Game 2: late Thursday

Game 3: If necessary, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Midway

CLASS 2A

Granger vs. Johnson City LBJ

Single game: Granger def. LBJ

CLASS 1A

Bartlett, bye

Waxahachie 3, Temple 2

Temple 000 020 0 — 2 4 1

Waxahachie 001 110 x — 3 2 2

Ruiz and Valdez, Gandera (4), Valdez (5). Raney and Vire. W—Raney. L—Ruiz. HR—W: Stone. 2B—T: Yepma.

Records — Temple 19-11; Waxahachie 20-7.

Hewitt Midway 6, Belton 2

Midway 022 011 0 — 6 14 1

Belton 000 000 2 — 2 5 3

Brown and Degeer. Jordan and Holman. W—Brown. L—Jordan. HR—M: Durr, Mathis; B: Myers. 2B—M: Yourman, Mishnick.

Records — Midway 25-5; Belton 16-14-1.

Lake Belton 12,

Manor New Tech 0 (5)

New Tech 000 00 — 0 1 7

Lake 552 0x — 12 7 1

Reyes, Solis (2) and Gallegos and Roberts (2). Fredrick and Jensen. W—Fredrick. L—Reyes. 3B—LB: Herrera.

Records — Manor New Tech NA; Lake Belton 24-5.