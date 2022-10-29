When you’re blessed enough to watch area football teams in a variety of venues, you get to witness the honoring of great teams and players from the past.
This year may be more so than any other because the year 2022 serves as a milestone anniversary for several area champions.
In fact, five local teams are basking in the memory of a landmark accomplishment, whether they are paraded in front of the stands or swapping stories during homecoming week from the last 30 years. Temple, Bartlett, Granger, Rosebud-Lott and Cameron Yoe all have teams that can celebrate significant anniversaries.
For those who are aware of precious metals, Temple and Bartlett share a “pearl” anniversary for the 30th year since winning state titles in 1992, which were the second for both.
Temple solidified itself as one of the mainstay traditional powers with that crown coming 13 years after the first. It was an entirely different offensive scheme and mentality perhaps than the first. Bob McQueen’s Wildcats won the first title in 1979 with a wing-T offense, but modernized to the one-back in the 1990s.
It was a star-studded lineup with Adrian Woodson running the operation at quarterback backed by rushers Gerald and Greg Watson and Delarrius Wilson, with the likes of Derick Bates, Greg Steele, Tony Lott and Daina President among the stellar defenders. Temple had beaten the powerhouses of the era in Converse Judson and Odessa Permian in non-district but suffered a 14-7 hiccup to district rival Killeen.
That loss re-incentivized the Wildcats’ resolve for a dominant playoff run with comfortable victories over Round Rock, Huntsville, Richardson, Lake Highlands, Amarillo and Houston Yates in the championship.
Bates picked off two passes that led to touchdowns and had a long punt return to set up another in the 38-20 victory. It remains the last state title of the fourth-winningest program in Texas.
While Temple was on its way to a second championship, Bartlett was in a parallel lane doing the same thing.
The Bulldogs won the 1990 crown with many of the same players still around for a run two years later, namely veterans Claude Mathis, Plez Atkins, Charles Crathers and Justin Cargill under the tutelage of Terry Cron.
Unlike the relative dominance the Wildcats experienced through the postseason, the Bulldogs had to perform a string of high-wire acts to get from one round to the next in the Class A playoffs.
It took near miracles for Bartlett to escape Chilton, 22-15, in bi-district and another tight one, 22-20, against D’Hanis. Only the 41-14 rout of Flatonia in regional was comfortable before a rematch with Runge in the quarterfinals. Runge disposed of the Bulldogs 32-0 in 1991, but Bartlett rebounded for a 13-13 tie and advanced on penetrations 4-3 in the pre-overtime days. In the semifinals, Cargill recovered a Valley View fumble in the end zone with 1:07 left to preserve a 19-14 victory.
Mathis, who went on to an All-American career at Southwest Texas State and a coaching career that currently has him leading running backs for SMU, solidified his legend in the championship game against Sudan in San Angelo by rushing for 253 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 33-26 victory. It was the middle of three state titles in the ’90s for the Bulldogs.
Members of the 1997 Class A champion Granger Lions were saluted at a game earlier this season for their silver anniversary. Players such as Brandon and James Everage, Jason Huf, Blake Marek and Matthew Bohac under John Valastro saw to it that the Lions won 13 straight after dropping the opener to Lexington. After a couple of close calls in the playoffs, a 40-0 rout of Wheeler in Abilene captured the title.
Sadly, the Everage brothers, the primary catalysts in the Lions’ glory, both died separately at a young age in the last 12 years.
At a recent Rosebud-Lott game, members of the 2002 Cougars with their venerable coach Bill Baine were lauded in their china anniversary.
Quarterback Jordan Parcus was the leader of a star-studded team that included Eric Woodruff, Justin Goolsby, Jarvis Davis, Brett Bailey and Richard and Russell Coker that went 15-1. The semifinal rematch against Rogers was the most anticipated game in Central Texas as some 11,500 packed Waco ISD Stadium to see the Cougars outlast the Eagles 41-26. It made the Cougars’ 34-0 whitewash of Cisco for the title almost anti-climactic. The Cougars have won two playoff games since then.
Finally, the 2012 Cameron Yoe team celebrated the tin anniversary of its Class 2A-I title before adoring fans. That team began a three-year run of titles under Rick Rhoades, the only coach still active. Many were part of the 2010 squad that finished as runner-up in a loss to Daingerfield.
This team, featuring Aaron Sims, Tyler Sapp, Edgar Luna, Josh Smitherman, Tyler Vrazel, Samari Wright and Jason Kopriva wasn’t denied, rumbling through the postseason over Marion, Lago Vista, Hallettsville and Newton before the long-awaited title rematch against Daingerfield, which they won 38-20.
In whatever increments a program chooses to bring back its champions, it never hurts to honor the glory of those who set the highest standard.