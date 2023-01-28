TC-Hill women

Temple College’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay blocks a shot by Hill’s Alyssa Berry (24) in the Lady Leopards’ loss Saturday at TC Gym.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Temple College kept dialing up the proper responses to Hill’s surges through three quarters of Saturday’s Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference game. In the fourth, though, the answers on offense dried up, turnovers popped up and the Rebels went up by double digits for good.

