Temple College kept dialing up the proper responses to Hill’s surges through three quarters of Saturday’s Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference game. In the fourth, though, the answers on offense dried up, turnovers popped up and the Rebels went up by double digits for good.
Alyssa Berry scored 16 points to lead five Hill players in double figures, and the Rebels topped the Lady Leopards 76-63 at TC Gym in a matchup between a pair of clubs jockeying for conference positioning.
“Basketball is a game of runs. We made runs. They made runs. It flip-flopped, and both teams played super hard,” Temple head coach Amber Taylor said. “I really do think it just came down to turnovers.”
Mercedes Mancha (13), KJ Walker (11), Mia Thomas (10) and Brandalyn Rice (10) joined Berry in double figures for Hill, which also got nine points from Sophia Hurtado.
Kira Bass, the conference’s rebounding leader, led TC with 19 points. Erika Suarez added 10 points, and Evelyn Lorenzo, Shae Hobbs, Imani Mitchell, and Leilani Wimbish-Gay each had six points apiece for the Lady Leopards, who were 24-of-64 from the field and committed 23 turnovers.
“We have to take care of the ball. That’s first and foremost. You have to learn from it,” said Taylor, whose team dipped out of a tie for fourth with Hill.
Temple (10-9, 2-4), which fought out of a 10-point hole in the first half to trail by just three, 39-36, at halftime, continued in an upward trend after intermission. The Lady Leopards posted the first seven points of the third quarter and led 47-43 after a layup by Camille Pritchard with about 7 minutes left.
From there, the Rebels (12-7, 3-3) regained the upper hand by getting out on the fast break, whether off a miss or turnover, and outscored TC 16-8 for a 59-55 advantage entering the fourth.
Hill went 5-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 at the line over the last 10 minutes while never allowing the Lady Leopards — who missed their first seven shots of the period — any closer than nine points, 64-55.
“We had a couple opportunities in the first half to kind of open it up. I know we had at least one 10-point lead. But then we got out of character with what we do,” Hill head coach Scott Hyland said. “In the second half, I thought we did a better job of staying with what we do, our process. That allowed us to get stops and get some buckets, some in transition that we hadn’t been getting that were huge.”
Neither team had its offensive rhythm in sync during the first quarter when the Lady Leopards and Rebels combined to go 12-of-38 from the field and ended with Hill ahead 17-6.
There was more of a flow in the second. The Rebels were in it first, using turnovers and transition layups to piece together a 12-0 run and 31-22 lead with 5:10 left before halftime.
Temple countered the Rebels with a 12-5 spurt to close the half that included Suarez’s 3-pointer, seven points from Bass and a pair of free throws by Mitchell to get within 39-36.
TC next is at first-place Collin on Wednesday.
NOTE: Wimbish-Gay’s sister Giani Wimbish-Gay started and had two points for Hill. The sister’s mother Yulonda Wimbish-North is the head coach at Victoria East. As a player, she won a Class 5A state championship in 1982 at Victoria High. Yulonda went on to play at Texas and was a member of the 1985-86 national championship team that went 34-0. A member of the Texas Hall of Honor, Yulonda sat courtside Saturday with a T-shirt that was one side TC colors and the other Hill.