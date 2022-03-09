BELTON — Bethany McLeod has been part of every Sweet 16 appearance for the Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball program, which hopes its third trip to the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament is the charm.
“What I learned my freshman year is that we can’t let being here get in our heads. We have to stay poised, stay focused and composed,” the senior guard said. “And then for us seniors now, this is redemption for our sophomore year. We know that nothing is promised. We have to go out there and earn it.”
After a 17-point loss in the Sweet 16 in 2019 then flying all the way to Massachusetts for the same round in 2020 but never getting on the floor when the remainder of the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic — as was all of last year’s postseason — No. 21 UMHB (24-4) aims to earn its first berth in the Elite Eight when it takes on No. 3 Transylvania (26-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the Pioneers’ home floor in Lexington, Ky.
The Lady Crusaders reached this stage for the third time in as many tournaments by going to Memphis, Tenn., last week and knocking off previously unbeaten Webster and fellow American Southwest Conference member East Texas Baptist.
It’s a run some might consider surprising, given the fact that UMHB was picked to finish fourth in the ASC’s preseason poll.
“Being picked fourth in our conference alleviated some pressure for our younger players,” seventh-year Lady Crusaders head coach Mark Morefield said. “For our experienced players, it bothered them and motivated them. They were saying, ‘We’re the defending conference champs and you’re picking us fourth?’ They took it personally. It was a great motivator.”
Motivated to prove its doubters wrong, UMHB went to work finding a way to make a new group of starters mesh.
McLeod is the only returning starter for the Lady Crusaders and is joined in the initial rotation by senior forward Kasey Jo Hinton, sophomore forward Ashley Faux, sophomore post Kaitlyn Kollmorgen and freshman guard Arieona Rosborough. Top reserve guard Alexia Martin is the only other senior on the roster.
“To get back to this point with this young of a roster is pretty special. There were a lot of different moving pieces,” Morefield said. “The talent level was there coming into the season, but it was just young. Sometimes it takes time when there are moving pieces and youth to put it all together and win.
“We have a lot of players in new roles, and I thought they picked it up quickly. It’s a testament to the girls that they learned so quickly how to win in their new roles.”
Rosborough (11.8 points per game) and Faux (11.0) are the team’s leading scorers, and Kollmorgen is the top rebounder (seven an outing).
The Lady Crusaders put together a 20-game winning streak that spanned from late-November to mid-February and face a Transylvania squad that has yet to experience defeat this season, making a quick turnaround after going 14-6 a year ago.
The Pioneers are led by guards Madison Kellione (17.5 points per game) and Kennedi Stacy (13.9) and forward Lake Ball (12.4).
“Almost all of the teams in their conference are from Indiana and Ohio, so they play more like a Midwest team,” Morefield said of the Pioneers. “They can shoot the ball. They run a lot of ball screens, and they execute their offense well. Kellione is a tremendous point guard, and Stacy can really shoot it. Hopefully, our length and athleticism is something they haven’t seen.
“We feel like we have some athleticism at the guard spot, and Kaitlyn is athletic for her position. Our emphasis has been on ball movement and moving off the ball. We’ve harped on those things more this year than we did in the past.”
Friday’s winner will advance to face either No. 5 Trine (26-3) or Springfield (24-4) on Saturday, with a trip to the Final Four in Pittsburgh on the line.
After having the NCAA tourney cut short two seasons ago and completely scrapped last year, McLeod and her fellow seniors don’t want to let this opportunity slip by.
“All of us seniors have been talking to the underclassmen and telling them, ‘Yes. This is fun. This is an exciting time to enjoy, but we’re one of 16 teams still playing and we’re here to win,’” she said.