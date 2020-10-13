There’s a difference between employing a short memory to avoid dwelling on past circumstances and learning from those missteps made along the way. After spotting Arlington Martin three touchdowns via special teams last Friday in a 43-25 non-district loss, Temple is subscribing to both methods this week in preparation for its District 12-6A opener at Copperas Cove.
“My deal on Saturday was, I told the coaches and told the kids, I want to understand why what happened, happened and how what happened, happened, and then let’s flush it. Hold on to the lessons from that, but then let’s flush it,” Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday, four days before his team hits the road into Coryell County for a 7:30 p.m. encounter with the Bulldawgs. “We don’t need to move on thinking we suck. We don’t need to move on thinking we’re world beaters. We just need to move on and get better by fixing those mistakes.”
Victories over Longview and Magnolia West sent Temple (2-1) into its home opener at less-than-half filled Wildcat Stadium against the Warriors with a plus-42 point differential and sitting at 2-0, two-thirds through a rugged non-league slate against three postseason-caliber opponents that enter this week with a combined 6-3 record.
Lined up to punt less than 2 minutes into the first quarter, a bad snap sailed into the end zone and was recovered for a Martin touchdown. The Warriors also produced two kickoff return TDs, and cashed in the Wildcats’ lone turnover for another score. All that occurred during the same 48 minutes in which Temple’s defense allowed a season-low 286 yards and the offense produced a season-high 402.
“You have to play all three phases. I think we played good enough defense to possibly win that game. I think, honestly, we played good enough offense to possibly win that game. You can’t spot them 21 points directly on special teams,” Stewart added. “You don’t make those mistakes against anybody, much less Arlington Martin, and think you’re going to come out on top.
“So, I think, potentially, we should learn exponentially more from that last game than we did from the first two.”
The next chance to apply the information retained from the first three weeks of the season is versus Cove on Friday night, the start of Temple’s district title defense and the fourth of 10 consecutive games, barring any COVID-19 disruptions.
“Every step you take now either helps you get to Week 11 (the playoffs) or keeps you from getting to Week 11. There’s no staying the same. You’re either going to get further towards that goal or further away from that goal — yesterday, today, tomorrow,” Stewart said. “I just think there’s got to be more of a sense of urgency and intentionality in how you practice and why you practice, because, again, we aren’t going to achieve Week 11 this week, but you can get yourself closer or further away.”
The Bulldawgs, a quick look around 12-6A and COVID
District 12-6A teams compiled a 10-10 mark through non-league action, though three of the eight teams didn’t get the opportunity to play all three of their originally scheduled games.
Bryan (1-0) had to cancel its final two non-district games because of issues with the coronavirus, and Killeen Shoemaker (2-0) and Killeen (1-1) had opponents call off contests because of health concerns.
“We’re doing everything we know how to do to mitigate,” Stewart said. “I don’t know how anybody expects to be protected from a virus, but we are doing everything that they are suggesting we do.”
Other matchups this week include Belton (0-3) at Killeen on Thursday, Harker Heights (2-1) at Bryan, and Killeen Ellison (1-2) taking on Shoemaker.
Guided by Jason Hammett, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to take over for Jack Alvarez as part the Bulldawgs’ second coaching change since longtime leader Jack Welch departed after the 2017 season, Cove (1-2) picked up its first victory last week by beating Granbury 41-22. The Dawgs’ losses were 34-7 to Waxahachie in Week 1 and 38-14 to Georgetown.
“Cove is a tough matchup for us just because they kind of ground and pound and they’ve got really good skill guys,” Stewart said. “It’s a very similar philosophy to what they’ve had but they changed up the formation, which, in my mind, makes it a little tougher because it kind of spreads you out and they try to out-leverage you and out-flank you. But you can still see that foundation there of coming up and trying to knock people off the ball.”
The Bulldawgs used two quarterbacks — Shane Richey and Russel Cochran — in each game, but Richey (25-of-44, 354 yards, two TDs passing and 182 yards rushing), a junior, has seen the bulk of the snaps while Cochran has a team-leading 113 yards receiving.
Senior running back Brandon Ortega crossed the 100-yard rushing mark two straight weeks, including last Friday’s 106, en route to a team-high 254 yards for an offense that’s averaged 352.6 yards an outing.
Temple numbers
Junior running back Samari Howard recorded a second straight 100-yard rushing performance last week, gaining 174 on 26 carries to boost his season total to 305 yards. First-year starting quarterback Humberto Arizmendi has completed 52 of 78 passes (67 percent) for 553 yards, with seven TDs and two interceptions. Three receivers — Mikal Harrison-Pilot (15), Luke Allen (10) and AJ McDuffy (10) — have at least 10 receptions through three games.
Sophomore linebacker Taurean York remained Temple’s tackles leader after making 11 stops against Martin, moving him to 33 on the year. Cornerback Keon Williams and safety Jaden Jackson are tied for second with 17.
“Consistency is an easy word to say and not easy to achieve, but (we’re) just trying to be more consistent and continue to be productive where we are productive,” Stewart said.