HOLLAND — Quarterback Desi Cantu had two 1-yard rushing touchdowns, the last with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Holland outlasted Granger, 24-21, in a gritty, physical non-district tangle between two of the area’s top Class 2A programs Friday night at Hornet Field.
After the Lions (2-1) went ahead 21-17 with 59 seconds to play on Chase Edwards’ 3-yard QB sneak that capped a 10-play drive, Cantu’s game-winning bull-rush across the goal line — helped along by some extra heaves lent by teammates — was set up by a 34-yard kickoff return by Patrick Coats.
Starting the possession at the Granger 40 with 46 seconds to go, Cantu completed a 14-yard pass to Marc Grinnan to get the ball rolling. After an incompletion, Christian Michalek leaped between two defenders to come down with Cantu’s pass for a 25-yard gain to the 1-yard line. One play later, Cantu squirmed his way in for the TD.
“We have some young guys out here and some injuries, and guys are stepping up,” Holland head coach Brad Talbert said. “That game had a little bit of everything. We got up. They tied it. The long delay. The calls. But our kids came back and battled back. It was awesome.”
Indeed there were plenty of calls, as in 25 accepted penalties that only added to what felt like a 48-minute tug-o-war between two small-school heavyweights.
The game was delayed about 15 minutes late in the first quarter when Granger leading rusher Caleb Hobratsch had to be stretchered off after a serious leg injury. Afterward, Lions head coach Stephen Brosch said his sophomore running back was taken to a hospital but, relatively speaking, was doing OK.
“Everybody saw what happened. When you lose a kid like that, things can go awry,” Brosch said. “The biggest thing I can take away from this is just the fight they continued to have. They didn’t give up.”
There was no quit from either side from the word go.
Holland (3-0) and Granger each lost a fumble on their first offensive snaps, thus beginning a back-and-forth, give-and-take first half that saw the Hornets score the first 14 points and Granger the closing 14 for a deadlock at the break.
The Hornets’ second possession covered 53 yards in eight plays and ended with Cantu’s 1-yard sneak through a cluster of linemen for a 7-0 lead after Jose Arzola’s point-after kick about 4 minutes into a long opening quarter.
Holland went up two scores at the 2:24 mark of the first when Michalek took an option pitch left from Cantu, cut back to the middle of the field at the 30 and raced to the end zone for a 46-yard TD and 14-0 lead.
Two plays after Hobratsch’s injury, the Lions cut into their deficit with a 2-yard TD run by Isaac Lizardo.
Edwards’ play-action pass to Jayven Diaz in the right flat went for a 5-yard TD and pulled Granger even at 14 with 7:42 left in the first half.
Holland had 96 yards and Granger had 102 in the hard-hitting first half that included 13 penalties and five punts.
“Lots to learn in terms of the miscues and the things we did that were self-inflicted,” Brosch said. “But the biggest thing, just super proud of the fight after something terrible happened.”
A scoreless third quarter gave way to an entertaining ending.
Arzola’s 30-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining put Holland ahead 17-14. The two TDs in the final minute capped an exhilarating evening.
“That’s what mental toughness is,” Talbert said. “People talk about culture. The kids do the culture. It’s not the coaches. It’s the kids. They wanted to get through it. They could’ve quit just as easy as they went out and performed and won.
“We’ve got another tough one next week against Bremond. I hope our kids are just learning and getting tougher each week.”
HOLLAND 24, GRANGER 21
Granger 7 7 0 7 — 21
Holland 14 0 0 10 — 24
Hol — Desi Cantu 1 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Christian Michalek 46 run (Arzola kick)
Gra — Isaac Lizardo 2 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Jayven Diaz 5 pass from Chase Edwards (Valverde kick)
Hol — Arzola 30 field goal
Gra — Edwards 3 run (Valverde kick)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Hol
First downs 15 15
Rushes-yards 41-161 34-180
Passing yards 73 113
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-17-0 7-18-0
Punts-average 5-35.2 4-36.5
Fumbles-lost 4-3 3-2
Penalties-yards 15-125 10-97
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Edwards 16-57, Diaz 11-60, Caleb Hobratsch 7-22, Lizardo 4-18, Michael Selucky 1-5, Trae Herrera 1-6, Valverde 1-(-7); Holland: Gavin Cruz 15-58, Michalek 5-58, Cantu 8-31, Ryan Steglich 3-12, Tyler Johnson 2-1, team 1-(-15).
PASSING — Granger: Edwards 6-16-0-71, Lizardo 1-1-0-2; Holland: Cantu 7-18-0-113.
RECEIVING — Granger: Lucas Matta 2-43, Diaz 3-20, Herrera 1-6, Lizardo 1-4; Holland: Michalek 3-64, Steglich 2-25, Marc Grinnan 1-14, Meshach Griffin 1-10.