BELTON — In the inaugural boys basketball matchup between Belton and Lake Belton, neither team could connect from the floor during the first quarter, but then Tigers junior Gian Carlo heated up.
Playing in front of packed stands, the squads combined to make just two of the game’s first 26 field goal attempts before Carlo made seven of his next eight 3-pointers to help power Belton to a 49-32 victory over Lake Belton at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.
Carlo, who missed his first four shots before finishing with a game-high 22 points, said he drew energy from the raucous atmosphere.
“The crowd from both sides of the gym kept me going,” the guard said. “In the first quarter, I couldn’t make anything at all, and it didn’t feel very good. I just had to stay calm and stay collected, and the crowd completely fed into how good I did. The fans were just great.”
Carlo, who made seven of 14 3-point attempts, led the way as Belton relied on 3-pointers for its offensive production, with only four baskets coming from inside the arc.
After Lake Belton senior guard Chris Jarrett’s driving layup accounted for the rivalry’s first points with about 2½ minutes remaining in the opening quarter, the squads went through another drought before Tigers junior Trap Johnson connected on a 3-pointer with time expiring in the period.
The shot sparked Belton (17-7, 2-2 District 22-5A) as the Tigers outscored the Broncos 15-5 in the second quarter, with Carlo making three of his four shots — all 3-pointers.
Lake Belton (15-8, 2-2) cut into its 18-7 halftime deficit by tallying seven of the third quarter’s first nine points, but the Broncos did not get any closer.
Carlo made four of five 3-point attempts in the third, and Belton’s cushion stayed in double digits after it took a 26-14 lead on Johnson’s 3.
“At some point, we’ve got to put the ball in the hole,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “They got hot, and in the third quarter, we would make a run at them. But every time we did, they would answer.
“So, we’ve got to learn how to stop those runs and really buckle down after we’ve made some progress in closing those gaps.”
Johnson complemented Carlo’s performance, scoring 17 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, while senior guard E.J. Foutz finished with five points after accounting for Belton’s first points from anyone other than its leading scorers by making a 3 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
Jarrett led the Broncos with a dozen points, and teammate Easton Hammond had seven points and nine rebounds.
The Tigers will look to build on their performance when they travel to Killeen on Friday, when Lake Belton hosts Killeen Chaparral.
“This was a big game for the kids,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “But if we are going to make the playoffs, we have to win games against Killeen ISD schools. That is just the bottom line.
“This was a good win for us, but it isn’t going to mean much if we go and lay an egg against the Killeen teams.”