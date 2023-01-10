Lake at Belton boys hoops

Belton’s Trap Johnson puts up a shot between Lake Belton’s Selman Bridges (2) and Daud Khan in the Tigers’ victory Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — In the inaugural boys basketball matchup between Belton and Lake Belton, neither team could connect from the floor during the first quarter, but then Tigers junior Gian Carlo heated up.