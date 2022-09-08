Week 3 high school football preview capsules
Tonight’s Games
— District 4-5A-I —
LAKE BELTON at RED OAK
Billy Goodloe Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 2-0; Red Oak Hawks 2-0
Last week: Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34; Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, WR Micah Hudson, DB Javeon Wilcox, OL Dominic Simpson, DL Keuntaye Williams, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, OL Challen Ma’lleoi, DB Ty Legg, LB Connor Brennan, DB Selman Bridges.
Hawks to watch: QB Jaylon Robinson, WR Warren Roberson, RB Moses Martindale, DB Kemondre Yancy, DL Brock Lincks, WR Taz Williams Jr., WR Jairrus Nicholson, LB Jordan Fleming.
Note: This match-up features a pair of high-flying offenses that both like to play fast and have each averaged more than 40-plus points and 400-plus yards per game through non-district. The Broncos were efficient last week, scoring six touchdowns on nine possessions, getting big games from seniors Crews (25-39, 444 yards, seven TDs on the season) and Wilkerson (18 carries, 115 yards, three TDs) as well as junior Hudson (11 catches, 274 yards, six TDs), who had his second straight three-touchdown game. The Hawks got a pair of scoring runs from Martindale last week to slip past Seguin.
— Non-district —
TEMPLE at COLLEGE STATION
Cougar Field
Records: Temple Wildcats 2-0; College Station Cougars 1-1
Last week: Temple 34, Willis 20; College Station 52, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 7
Wildcats to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, RB Deshaun Brundage, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Christian Tutson, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, DB Steve Jackson, DB Damarion Willis, DB O’Ryan Peoples, LB/S Josh Donoso, LB Teryon Williams-Echols.
Cougars to watch: QB Arrington Maiden, RB Anthony Trevino, RB Ayden Martinez-Brown, WR Beau Kortan, LB Harrison Robinson, LB Kolton Griswold, LB Jaydon Bellows, OL Jake Utley.
Note: Temple and College Station played two tight ballgames as district opponents in 2016 (Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart’s first year in charge) and 2017. The Cougars won 17-16 and 26-20 in overtime. College Station has a new coach this time around in Stoney Pryor, promoted from offensive coordinator to replace Steve Huff. Behind his offensive line, Brundage powered to 165 yards rushing last week, kick-starting Temple’s ground attack. Rumfield has four passing TDs and two rushing. York has a team-high 18 tackles for a defense that recorded eight sacks versus Willis. Trevino and Martinez-Brown serve as a solid one-two combo out of the backfield. This will be Maiden’s second start this season.
HUNTSVILLE at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Huntsville Hornets 1-1; Belton Tigers 1-1
Last week: Huntsville 21, Bryan 14; Brenham 42, Belton 7
Hornets to watch: RB Keiron Lee, QB Austin Taylor, LB Shiloh Jones, DB Braylon Phelps, RB Jawann Giddens, WR Matthew Tatum.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, RB LJ Underwood, LB Donovan Thompson, WR Garrett Oliveira, WR Isaac Abel, OL Aidan Stock, WR/RB Slade LeBlanc, LB Wyatt Butler.
Note: Belton looks to bounce back after a sluggish start last week during which its kickoff was delayed 50 minutes because of lightning. The Tigers got an Underwood 3-yard TD run, but struggled to contain Brenham’s ground attack. Brown (30-55, 493 yards, three TDs) and Oliveira (five receptions, 124 yards, two TDs) will aim to help Belton’s offense get back on track. Huntsville last week used a Taylor 1-yard TD on a quarterback keeper to provide the go-ahead score late as the Hornets evened their record. Lee also tacked on a scoring run while Jones and Phelps each forced fumbles.
SALADO vs. MALAKOFF
Panther Stadium, Hewitt
Records: Salado Eagles 2-0; Malakoff Tigers 1-1
Last week: Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28; Grandview 21, Malakoff 17
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LD Dusty Rhiddlehoover, LB Nolan Miller, OL Dray McClane.
Tigers to watch: RB Chauncey Hogg, RB Damien Jackson, RB Jason Tennyson, LB/TE Zack Studley, WR/DB Austin Massingill.
Note: Salado’s spread offense — installed by new head coach Tom Westerberg — sailed through the first two weeks of the season, averaging 445 yards and 45.5 points per game. Law leads all area passers with 718 yards and nine TDs, with Reavis hauling in 15 catches for 293 yards and six of those scores. The Eagles aim to move their record to 3-0 with a win over Malakoff, which hit a road bump last week following its 28-7 season-opening victory over Rusk.
GATESVILLE at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-1; McGregor Bulldogs 0-2
Last week: Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14; Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, WR Adrian Smith, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney, OL Lucas Garcia.
Bulldogs to watch: QB JL Singer, RB Sebastian Torres, WR Jacob Singer, WR Daytron Owens, LB Caden Byford, LB Nicky Nieves.
Note: Gatesville will try to get back on the winning track after last week’s loss to Glen Rose. The Hornets have a sturdy ground game led by Rayshon Smith, who averages 105.5 yards rushing per outing, and an aerial attack in which Newkirk has thrown for 389 yards and five TDs. The Gatesville defense is giving up 402.5 yards per game but has a chance to improve those numbers tonight against a McGregor team that posted only 36 points through the first two weeks.
JARRELL at CALDWELL
Hornet Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-2; Caldwell Hornets 0-2
Last week: Giddings 21, Jarrell 14; Robinson 35, Caldwell 7
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR/DB Jacques Spradley, RB JaMarion Nibblett, LB Ethan Martone, DB/WR Jalani Price, WR Mason Dotson.
Hornets to watch: QB Travis Balcar, RB Aidan Torres, DL Delvin Morris, OL Lucas Peel, DB Connor Lee, WR Jamin White.
Note: Jarrell played Giddings close last week, getting a Price TD run in the first half, but was unable to put any points together in the second half in the loss. Knebel (20-52, 502 yards, four TDs) and Spradley (nine catches, 334 yards, three TDs), whose receiving yards lead the area, aim to get the Cougars into the win column. Caldwell has been outscored 76-7 in losses to Groesbeck and Robinson.
ACADEMY at HILLSBORO
Eagle Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 0-2; Hillsboro Eagles 1-1
Last week: Lago Vista 41, Academy 29; Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB Lane Ward, FB/TE Luke Tomasek, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Brayden Bartlett, RB Cavalli Nealy.
Eagles to watch: QB Austin Cook, RB Tory Brooks, WR Darrian Hodge, LB Ezrian Emory.
Note: Academy hits the road for the first time in 2022. The Bees defense allowed 36 points per game over its first two contests, a contrast to last season when that number was 17.5. Cook has completed 69 percent of his passes (27 of 39). Brazeal and Lawton have combined for 30 receptions and 493 yards. Brazeal’s 18 receptions lead the area.
WACO CONNALLY
at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Connally Cadets 2-0; Yoe Yoemen 2-0
Last week: Connally 35, Waco La Vega 34; Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
Cadets to watch: QB Jelani McDonald, RB Kiefer Sibley, WR Jylon Nobles, LB Jaylin Petty.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, LB/RB Landen Greene, DL Keshon Johnson.
Note: These teams have put up a bunch of points so far this season. The Yoemen averaged 66 points in starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 2019. The run-first Cadets (728 yards rushing to 147 passing) have posted an average of 50 points per game. Somebody will have to stop somebody in this one or the contest may go on deep into the night. Bradley’s 346 yards and six TDs rushing rank third and first, respectively, in the area.
LEXINGTON at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Lexington Eagles 2-0; Rockdale Tigers 1-1
Last week: Lexington 43, Troy 24; Taylor 55, Rockdale 41
Eagles to watch: QB Kase Evans, RB/WR Daylon Washington, RB Kaiden Chappel, WR Garret Schneider.
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon.
Note: Rockdale’s offense sits at the top of the area heap at 482 yards per game but the defense sits 17th at 443.5 yards. An improvement will be needed on that side of the ball tonight with Lexington in town. The Eagles have scored 39 points a night. Washington has five total TDs and averaged 32.8 yards per catch in two games. Owens is third in catches (15) and receiving yards (278).
ROGERS at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 2-0; Troy Trojans 1-1
Last week: Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14; Lexington 43, Troy 24
Eagles to watch: OL/LB Gavin Bennett, QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe.
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB Gage Richardson, QB Ethan Sorenson, WR Reed Ketcham.
Note: The is Rogers’ second road game in three weeks to start the season but the Eagles haven’t had to travel far — a total of 68 roundtrip miles. Wolfe is averaging 6.4 yards per carry out of Rogers’ flex bone offense. While 56 percent of its yards come on the ground, Troy hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown. Ketcham and Gibson each have two receiving TDs.
HOLLAND at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 1-1; Granger Lions 1-1
Last week: Holland 40, Valley Mills 14; Thorndale 36, Granger 34, OT
Hornets to watch: RB Ryan Steglich, DL Colton Cargill, QB Desi Cantu, OL Tre’vay Brown, WR Trey Grinnan, DB/K Jose Arzola, WR Christian Michalek.
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Note: Steglich (34 carries, 258 yards, 2 TDs) led a Holland ground game that accounted for 340 yards last week as the Hornets used a 32-point swing to put Valley Mills away after the teams traded scores early. Steglich scored from 47 yards out and Cantu added three TDs on the ground while Arzola had a 69-yard scoring tote. Granger, meanwhile, got 188 yards rushing and three TDs from McClelland (56 carries, 356 yards, five TDs), who ranks second among area players in yards on the ground.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at
MALAKOFF CROSS ROADS
Rock Tower Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-2; Cross Roads Bobcats 2-0
Last week: Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14; Cross Roads 24, Meridan 22
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Chad Pate, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, QB Kadyn Rape, WR Tyrell Horne, RB Willie Wilson, WR Chris Bailey
Bobcats to watch: QB Riley Brown, WR Bub Latham, OL Braydon Hart, RB Preston Otis, WR Aaron Clopton.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy got a touchdown from Wilson on the ground and Bailey grabbed a scoring pass from Rape last week, but the Eagles were held to 198 yards in dropping a 12-point loss. Bailey (nine catches, 115 yards, one TD) has emerged as a sound target in the receiving game for signal-caller Rape (15-32, 179 yards, one TD). Cross Roads has started with back-to-back wins after playing an independent schedule the last two years.
HUBBARD at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Hubbard Jaguars 0-2; Moody Bearcats 1-1
Last week: Itasca 28, Hubbard 20; Moody 23, Hico 6
Jaguars to watch: RB/DB Kevin Whitworth, RB/LB MJ Ryman, QB/DB Kendan Johnson, DL Jonathan Mills.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Note: This is the second straight opponent for Moody out of District 10-2A-II. The Bearcats defense ranks fourth among area teams through two games in yards allowed per outing at 247.5. Hohhertz averages 8.3 yards per carry.The Jaguars averaged 13 points per game in losses to Itasca and Granger.
GOLDTHWAITE at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Goldthwaite Eagles 0-2; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 1-1
Last week: Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7; Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Cutter Campbell, RB/DB Carsyn Campbell, OL/DL AJ McCoy, RB/LB Mason Reven, WR/DB Luke Sanderson.
Cougars to watch: QB/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, WR/DB Breon Lewis, RB Kyle Finan.
Note: After its offense exploded for almost 60 points in Week 1, it was tougher going last week for Rosebud-Lott, which still got 62 yards apiece on the ground from Johnson (nine carries, 207 yards rushing, three TDs; 10-14 passing, 277 yards three TDs) and Finan (12 carries, 101 yards, one TD). Johnson, who moved from receiver to quarterback this year, added 69 yards through the air. Goldthwaite has been outscored 69-7 through its first two games.
BARTLETT at MERIDIAN
Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 1-0; Meridian Yellow Jackets 0-2
Last week: Axtell at Bartlett, canceled; Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridan 22
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB Brady Taylor, RB/DB Brayden Wehmeyer, RB/LB John Bernal, RB/DB Ian Gomez.
Note: Bartlett put away Frost in the second half of its season-opening win but inclement weather had other plans last week, forcing the Bulldogs into an extra week of rest after their game with Axtell was canceled. Bass (11 carries, 188 yards, three TDs; 7-of-15, 208 yards, two TDs) and Gibson, who had a 69-yard TD grab in Week 1, will look to help Bartlett pick up where it left off. Meridian fell in a nail-biter last week but dropped its opener 58-0 to Itasca.
ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Concordia Cardinals 1-1; Buckholts Badgers 1-0
Last week: Concordia 56, Prairie Lea 39; Waco Texas Wind Homeschool at Buckholts, canceled
Cardinals to watch: QB Alex Jones, RB Daniel Wolfmueller, WR Jacob Johnson.
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Luke Lorenz, WR Ivan Baez, WR RJ Vega.
Note: Buckholts raced out of the gate under new head coach Jason Kilgore to record a victory over Holy Trinity Catholic, but the Badgers have had to wait two weeks to get back in action because last week’s contest was canceled. Concordia managed only 20 points in its season-opening loss but bounced back last week to even its record.
MILANO at
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Milano Eagles 1-0; CTCS Lions 2-0
Last week: Huntsville Alpha Omega at Milano, canceled; CTCS 27, Dallas Shelton 14
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Chris Vasquez, RB/DE Andres Ruelas, OL/LB Ethan Gordon, RB/DL Josh Millar.
Lions to watch: RB Ethan Allerkamp, RB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, OL Matt Rose, DB Luke Chiles, DB Tristan Eanes.
Note: CTCS carries an unblemished record into Week 3 after two strong performances on the defensive side of the ball, limiting opponents to an area-low 170 yards per game. The Lions’ offensive attack is fueled by the legs of Allerkamp, who averages 186.5 yards rushing per game. Tonight, they face a Milano squad that opened with a 41-7 win over Waco Reicher before its game last week was canceled.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
at BYNUM
Bulldog Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-1; Bynum Bulldogs 0-2
Last week: Holy Trinity 58, Waco Vanguard 32; Avalon 55, Bynum 6
Celtics to watch: WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB/WR Christian Demapan, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Blane Mynarcik, RB Brandon Collins, WR Chris Howell.
Note: After falling to Buckholts in the opener, Holy Trinity bounced back last week to pick up its first victory under new head coach JB Kelly. The Celtics take aim at back-to-back wins tonight against a Bynum team that was outscored 121-27 through its first two outings.