BELTON — With so many players who have the capability to be prolific scorers for Mary Hardin-Baylor, it seems egos would get in the way. That’s not the case, though, for the Crusaders, who say they checked their egos at the door in exchange for something else — the chance to win a conference championship.
“The only time it gets competitive between us is when we’re playing each other one-on-one,” 6-foot-5 junior wing Ty Prince said. “We just play as a team and move the ball. When you get a chance to score, you try to be aggressive. We’re just trying to win games.”
So far, that plan is working like a charm for UMHB, which dialed up its sixth consecutive victory with a 91-65 rout of Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at Mayborn Campus Center.
Prince and sophomore guard Josiah Johnson accounted for all of their team’s scoring in the Crusaders’ 14-2, game-opening run that drained any potential drama from the afternoon.
They were far from finished, though.
Johnson ended the first half with 17 points, and Prince with 14 as UMHB (9-3, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) stretched its lead to as many as 26 points before settling for a 45-23 advantage heading into the break.
“When you have guys who can go out there and absolutely fill it up, it makes my job a lot easier,” first-year Crusaders coach Clif Carroll said. “I don’t have to worry as much about scheming things. They can go get a bucket on their own. We have a lot of guys with special talents who can score.”
With the outcome all but sealed, UMHB coasted through most of a second half in which the Cowboys (9-5, 4-3) got as close as 13 points before Prince’s three-point play, two buckets by Johnson and Byrale Carter’s layup helped the Crusaders pull away to an 88-60 lead — their largest of the day — with about 1½ minutes remaining.
“We relaxed in the second half and lost our focus,” Carroll said. “You can talk to them all you want in the locker room about it. But until they grow up and figure out, ‘Hey, we really need to lock in here and duplicate the first half,’ it’s not going to happen.”
Aidan Walsh had 13 points, and Anthony Hunter added 10 to pace Hardin-Simmons, which shot only 22 percent from the floor in the first half and 34 percent for the game.
Johnson finished with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting, Prince was 9-of-12 from the field on his way to 22 points, and both players pulled down 12 rebounds. Gibson Hearne chipped in 11 points off the bench for UMHB, which shot 56 percent from the floor.
“He’s a great passer, and it’s easy to play with him,” Johnson said of Prince, who played in just his fourth game after sitting out the first eight for a violation of team rules. “You don’t have to do a bunch of extra work because he can get you the ball. He has a big impact on the game because of his size and skill set.”
For Johnson, it was his eighth game this season with 30-plus points, pushing his average to 30.6 per outing.
“He doesn’t do it at the sacrifice of the team,” said Carroll, whose team hits the road to face Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday. “He’s out there playing within a team construct, finding shots that our team gets him.”
Mary Hardin-Baylor 91, Hardin-Simmons 65
HARDIN-SIMMONS (9-5, 4-3)
Quinn 4-12 0-0 8, Woolridge 1-4 2-4 4, Walsh 5-18 2-2 13, Brennon 2-8 0-2 4, Cobb 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 3-11 1-2 10, Chambliss 3-7 1-2 7, Brown 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Bartoszek 0-2 0-0 0, Vicente 2-2 0-0 5, Robinson 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 26-76 7-14 65.
UMHB (9-3, 6-0)
Prince 9-12 2-4 22, Welch 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 13-22 5-6 34, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Hammond 3-5 0-0 8, Reaves 2-4 0-0 5, Hearne 4-7 3-3 11, Wright 0-1 2-2 2, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Dilworth 1-2 0-0 3, Glasper 0-0 0-0 0, Ollison 0-0 0-0 0, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 12-15 91.
Halftime—UMHB 45-23. 3-Point Goals—Hardin-Simmons 6-24 (Hunter 3-7, Vicente 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Walsh 1-8, Brennon 0-1, Brown 0-1, Jones 0-1, Quinn 0-4), UMHB 9-26 (Johnson 3-8, Prince 2-2, Hammond 2-4, Dilworth 1-2, Reaves 1-3, Hearne 0-1, Wright 0-1, Welch 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—Hardin-Simmons 38 (Quinn, Woolridge 6), UMHB 46 (Prince, Johnson 12). Assists—Hardin-Simmons 21 (Walsh 7), UMHB 24 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls—Hardin-Simmons 18, UMHB 14.