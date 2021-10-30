Runners from Holy Trinity Catholic and Central Texas Christian will compete Monday at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in the TAPPS Class 3A cross country state meet — an event with which both programs are very familiar.
A perennial qualifier for the state championships, Holy Trinity will be represented by both its girls and boys teams. The Lady Celtics will send Kate Boone, Sadie Castillo, Sarah Galvan, Katie Jolly, Therese Mosmeyer, Natali Torres and Priscilla Whorton to the starting line, while the Celtics will have Bryce Eichelkraut, Joseph Jolly, Sean Obu, Nathan Orf, Bruce Reed and Patrick Weisbruch.
CTCS, which also sends runners to the state meet on an annual basis, will compete in the girls race with Sarah Stulman and send out its team of Andrew Galvan-Arrien, Luke Chiles, Owen Ellefson, Cade Henderson, Sam Sewell and Will Wisener for the boys event.