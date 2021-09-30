— District 12-6A —
HARKER HEIGHTS at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Harker Heights Knights 4-0, 1-0; Temple Wildcats 2-2, 1-0
Last week: Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8; Temple 49, Bryan 7
Last year’s meeting: Temple 38, Harker Heights 36
Knights to watch: RB Re’Shaun Sanford, WR Marcus Maple, QB Dylan Plake, WR Terrance Carter, RB Marcus Moultrie.
Wildcats to watch: RB Samari Howard, WR Devan Williams, WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, DL Eric Shorter, DL Tomas Torres, DL Jaylon Jackson, DL Ayden Brown, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, DB LeMichael Thompson, DB Naeten Mitchell, DB Zion Moore, DB Jaden Jackson.
Note: Both offenses amassed more than 500 yards and 49 points in district-opening wins last week, and this matchup — the outcome of which could have a major impact in the race for the district title — might be high scoring as well. Howard and Sanford set the tone for the rushing attacks on both sides, which also feature sophomore quarterbacks. Both running backs are coming off 1,000-yard seasons in 2020, with Howard winning the 12-6A MVP award. Sanford this season already has 720 yards rushing and Howard 539. Temple’s big-play capability through the air was showcased last week when Harrison-Pilot had a 95-yard TD catch and Williams hauled in a 76-yard score. The defense that manages more third- and fourth-down stops could gain an edge. York spearheads Temple’s defense, which held Bryan’s offense out of the end zone. Prior to kickoff, Temple ISD will honor Dunbar High alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene with a jersey number retirement ceremony.
BRYAN at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Bryan Vikings 0-4, 0-1; Belton Tigers 2-2, 1-0
Last week: Temple 49, Bryan 7; Belton 41, Copperas Cove 14
Last year’s meeting: Bryan 34, Belton 33
Vikings to watch: DB/RB Du’Wayne Paulhill, RB Tate Allen, RB Isaiah Nutall, QB Karson Dillard, LB Nic Caraway.
Tigers to watch: WR Seth Morgan, TE Bryan Henry, QB Ty Brown, RB/QB Slade LeBlanc, LB Donovan Thompson, DL Braxton Haynes, DB Aaron Bain, RB Elijah Warner, DB Kage Carmichael, LB Taylor Evans.
Note: Belton comes off its biggest win of the season and looks for back-to-back wins for the first time this fall in its annual homecoming game. The Tigers got 137 yards rushing, 59 receiving and a pair of scores from Warner, as well as two TD passes from Brown (47-of-81, 549 yards, seven TDs) against Cove. Evans returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown during a third quarter that saw Belton extend a three-point halftime lead into a 38-14 advantage. Zach White kicked a pair of field goals, Belton’s first two of the season, and Carmichael had an interception for a second straight game. Bryan stayed close with Temple through halftime but gave up 35 unanswered points in the final two quarters, including a pair of scoring plays that went for 70-plus yards. Paulhill intercepted three passes in the loss. The Vikings have been outscored 146-49 this season, averaging 12.2 points per game.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 4-1, 0-1; McGregor Bulldogs 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Lorena 34, Academy 17; Rockdale 48, McGregor 14
Last year’s meeting: Academy 45, McGregor 42
Bumblebees to watch: LB/WR Darion Franklin, DB/WR/K Blake Bundy, QB Kasey Mraz, RB Brayden Bartlett, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, WR/DB/QB Alex Lawton, RB Zane Clark, DL Tyler Burnett.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Chad Lorenz, RB/LB Nicky Nieves, WR Jayden Benitez, OL/DL Oliver Jenkins, LB Daytron Owens.
Note: Academy struggled to find a ground game last week as Lorena built a 25-point lead midway through the second half. The Bees were held to minus-19 yards rushing but got 208 yards on 10 catches from Brazeal (29 receptions, 667 yards, five TDs), who leads area players in yards receiving. Mraz (64-for-96, 1,104 yards, 11 TDs) threw for two TDs last week and is among the area leaders in yards passing. Bundy also kicked his seventh field goal of the year and had 10 tackles and an interception. McGregor saw a two-game winning streak snapped in its loss to Rockdale. Lorenz (409 yards passing, five TDs; 734 yards rushing, six TDs) is a dual-threat quarterback and has accounted for most of the Bulldogs’ yards.
ROCKDALE at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Rockdale Tigers 3-2, 1-0; Yoe Yoemen 1-4, 1-0
Last week: Rockdale 48, McGregor 14; Yoe 70, Caldwell 0
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 42, Yoe 9
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Cade Pantaleon, WR/DB Robert Owens, WR/DB Wyatt Windham, OL/DL Gavin Aguilar.
Yoemen to watch: QB Ryan Muniz, RB Phaibian Bynaum, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Kason Goolsby, WR Jaidyn Sanchez, LB Fabian Salomon, LB Colton Barbo, WR Trayjen Wilcox.
Note: Hold on tight. This is the 67th meeting between the Yoemen and Tigers in the Battle of the Bell. Rockdale will bring the coveted bell with it about 20 miles north to Cameron where the Tigers will aim to make it two straight victories over the Yoemen. Since 2010, the series is 6-5 in favor of Yoe. The matchup dates to 1911. Both are coming off victories last week to open district, with Rockdale rolling through McGregor and the Yoemen breaking into the win column in a big way. There will be plenty of playmakers on the field for this encounter, but the best approach for fans is to expect anything.
TROY at LORENA
Leopard Field
Records: Troy Trojans 0-4, 0-0; Lorena Leopards 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Troy, idle; Lorena 34, Academy 17
Last year’s meeting: Lorena 49, Troy 41
Trojans to watch: QB Jace Carr, RB Steve Jackson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, RB/LB Kadin Workman, OL/DL Elijah Sunderman, OL Brady Mays, RB Cooper Valle.
Leopards to watch: RB Reed Michna, RB/LB Cameron Elston, RB Rhett Hanson, RB/LB Braylon Henry, DB Andrew Brittain, DL Baxter Bankston, QB Ryne Abel, QB Jackson Generals, WR Jadon Porter, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Note: Despite their record, the Trojans have been competitive. Two of their losses were decided by one score — one on the final play of the game and the other in overtime. That 0-4 start means nothing now as Troy plays its district opener tonight. Gibson (53 carries, 235 yards) and Jackson (26 carries, 204 yards) have emerged as the top two backs in first-year Trojans coach Stephen Hermesmeyer’s run-oriented offense. Michna (72-526) leads a Leopards ground game that averages 234 yards per game, and Abel is 57-of-84 passing for 873 yards with six TDs and four interceptions.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at CLIFTON
Cub Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 3-2, 1-0; Clifton Cubs 0-5, 0-1
Last week: Rogers 62, Buffalo 6; Riesel 25, Clifton 21
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 43, Clifton 7
Eagles to watch: QB Riley Dolgener, SB/DB Christian Riley, OL/DL Mason Davis, WR/DB RJ Cook, OL/DL Tyler Shelton, OL/DL RJ Dolgener, WR/DB Alex Vargas, RB Ivan Lopez.
Cubs to watch: QB Robert Goodman, RB Riley Finney, RB Will Simmons, WR Griffin Phillips.
Note: After steamrolling Buffalo last week, Rogers has a prime chance to get to 2-0 in district against a winless Clifton squad that averages just 10 points per game. The Eagles offense, which has accumulated about three times more yards rushing than passing, averages 397 yards overall per game. Riley is the area’s leading rusher with 721 yards, and his eight TDs are third behind Salado’s Aidan Wilson (10) and Central Texas Christian’s Alec Gonzalez (nine). Rogers has five players with at least 100 yards rushing. Goodman and Finney have accounted for 813 of the Cubs’ 969 yards rushing.
— District 12-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at THRALL
Tiger Stadium
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-3, 0-0; Thrall Tigers 3-2, 0-1
Last week: Bruceville-Eddy, idle; Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 15, Bruceville-Eddy 13
Eagles to watch: QB/LB Colby Tolbert, RB Hunter Diaz, RB Chad Pate, WR Bryce Owen, LB E.J. Jarmon.
Tigers to watch: QB Colter Hill, RB Tyreke Irvin, WR Brady Peterson, WR Blair Neighbors.
Note: The Eagles get a tough matchup in their district opener, facing a Thrall squad eager to rebound after last week’s shootout loss in which the Tigers amassed 436 total yards — led by Hill with 236 yards passing and 111 rushing. For the season, Hill has 979 yards passing and 534 on the ground. The Eagles have been reliant on their rushing attack that’s led by Pate with 344 yards.
HOLLAND at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 3-2, 1-0; Thorndale Bulldogs 4-1, 1-0
Last week: Holland 10, Hearne 2; Thorndale 55, Moody 0
Last year’s meeting: Holland 26, Thorndale 21
Hornets to watch: RB/DL Clayton Baggerly, OL/DL Albert Martinez, RB/LB JC Chaney, QB Desi Cantu, TE/DL Dawson Haney, RB/DL Cole Ralston, RB Joe Chaffin, RB/DL Klay Pursche.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Coy Stutts, WR Clason Beasley, TE/DL Stryker Leschber, LB Hayden Kylberg, DB Aiden McCrae.
Note: Holland turned in a dominant defensive showing last week, holding Hearne to just 5 yards in a district-opening win. The Hornets forced five turnovers and limited Hearne to minus-29 yards rushing, getting a 46-yard interception return from Haney in the fourth quarter for the game’s lone touchdown. Jose Arzola added a 33-yard field goal. Baggerly (85 carries, 490 yards, two TDs) provided most of the offense with 91 yards on the ground. Thorndale, which gives up just 10.5 points per game, will provide a tough test for the Hornets. The Bulldogs posted their second straight shutout last week and recorded shutouts in all four of their wins, outscoring opponents 190-42.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at HEARNE
Wood Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 4-1, 1-0; Hearne Eagles 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45; Holland 10, Hearne 2
Last year’s meeting: Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cougars to watch: QB Zane Zeinert, WR/RB Jamarquis Johnson, WR Breon Lewis, WR/DB Jordan Landrum, WR Clayton Doskocil, OL Easton Fulton, RB Moses Fox.
Eagles to watch: QB/DB KeyShawn Langham, RB/LB Jecory McGrew, WR Jabari Dunn, WR Jeremiah Gurode, TE/DL Dereion Mitchell.
Note: The usually pass-first Cougars switched their mode of attack last week by featuring their ground game against Thrall and it worked for a district-opening win. Fox, Zeinert and Johnson all had more than 100 yards rushing in the victory. Rosebud-Lott now takes on Hearne, which didn’t give up an offensive touchdown last week and also didn’t score one. For the season, the Eagles are scoring about 21 points per game and giving up 23. A victory for the Cougars would already match their win total from 2018-20.
— District 13-2A-II —
MILANO at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Milano Eagles 2-3, 0-1; Bartlett Bulldogs 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Somerville 49, Milano 34; Granger 50, Bartlett 20
Last year’s meeting: Milano 24, Bartlett 6
Eagles to watch: LB Ethan Gordon, QB Jayce Todd, RB Josh Millar, WR Weston Avrett.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jay Polynice, QB/WR Tate Tipton, WR Shamar Wilson, QB/WR Dada Davis, OL Kenneth Smith, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez.
Note: This looks to be a key game for both in terms of keeping touch with the upper tier in the race for the four playoff spots, with an 0-2 start not ideal in the top-heavy league. Milano averages 16.2 points per game while Bartlett scores at an 18.2 clip. The Bulldogs are 2-1 so far at home this season, so hosting the Eagles this week could be a boost. Rodriguez and Tipton have nearly identical rushing stats — 40 carries, 257 yards, two TDs for Rodriguez and 41 attempts for 227 yards and two TDs for Tipton.
— TAPPS Six-man District 4 —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
at ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN
Williamson County Regional Park
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 2-3, 0-1; Round Rock Christian Crusaders 2-2, 0-0
Last week: Marble Falls Faith 72, Holy Trinity 22; Round Rock Christian, idle
Last year’s meeting: Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 20
Celtics to watch: QB Jace Martin, WR/RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB/WR Nicholas Estrada, OL Trent Lockhart, DL/FB David Thang, RB Christian Demapan, Neri Navarro.
Note: Martin (41-for-75, 530 yards, six TDs) passed for 140 yards and three scores last week, but Holy Trinity didn’t have much success on the ground in a district-opening loss. Blackwood (450 yards rushing, seven TDs; 217 yards receiving, four TDs) hauled in two of the Celtics’ touchdown catches, while Navarro provided the other. Round Rock Christian was idle last week after earning a 43-38 win over New Braunfels Christian on Sept. 17 to snap a two-game slide. The Crusaders also won a 52-6 decision over Austin Hill Country Christian to open the year.
— Non-district —
AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO
at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Savio Eagles 1-4; CTCS Lions 2-2
Last week: Houston Northland Christian 48, Savio 7; CTCS, idle
Last year’s meeting: CTCS 56, Savio 14
Lions to watch: QB/DB Alec Gonzalez, WR/DB Andrew Lange, OL Zachary Boore, OL/LB Noah Wood, OL Evan Brown, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, RB/DB Ethan Allerkamp, WR/LB Regan Ragsdale.
Note: Central Texas Christian was off last week and will have one more test tonight before opening league play next week. Gonzalez (291 yards passing, three TDs; 433 yards rushing, nine TDs) leads the way on offense for the Lions, while Allerkamp (451 yards rushing, two TDs) also provides a threat on the ground. Lange (120 yards receiving, two TDs) is the top target through the air. CTCS looks to bounce back after falling 55-21 to Bryan Brazos Christian on Sept. 17, which stopped a two-game winning streak. Savio has dropped three straight and has struggled to find the end zone, averaging only 12.2 points per game. The Eagles, who have been outscored 220-61, were down 41-0 at halftime last week. Savio got its only win with a 24-0 shutout of Tyler Bishop Gorman on Sept. 3.
BRYAN CHRISTIAN HOMESCHOOL
at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Christian Homeschool Mustangs 2-3; Buckholts Badgers 1-4
Last week: Christian Homeschool 42, Fort Bend Homeschool 35; Prairie Lea 59, Buckholts 50
Mustangs to watch: QB Pierce Goodwin, RB Owen Davis, RB Seth Jackson, WR Jake Pote.
Badgers to watch: RB/DB Chevo Luciano, OL/DL Fabian Baez, DL R.L. Vega, DB Decaun Thibedaux, RB Michael Thompson, RB Luke Lorenz.
Note: After four straight road losses, the Badgers return to their home field on which they won their season opener. They’ll try to utilize the athleticism of Luciano and Baez to get back into the win column. The Mustangs have a balanced attack led by Goodwin, who leads them in passing and rushing. Tonight marks their first game against a public school.