BELTON — During a college football season that has been anything but normal, one thing remains the same. The American Southwest Conference title will be won by Mary Hardin-Baylor or Hardin-Simmons.
The two rivals that have combined to win at least a share of every league crown since 1998 will clash again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shelton Stadium in Abilene, where UMHB (4-0) and HSU (4-0) square off in the first true ASC championship game.
“It usually comes down to us and Hardin-Simmons for the conference championship, so it’s really nothing unusual,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “Obviously, there is a big-time boost in energy any time we play Hardin-Simmons. I’m sure it’s the same for them when they play us.”
The teams haven’t met since Oct. 26, 2019, when Anthony Avila’s 43-yard field goal as time expired gave the Crusaders their only lead of the day in a 15-14 victory. It was UMHB’s 21st win in its last 23 meetings with the Cowboys, who won the first four games in the all-time series before the Crusaders seized the upper hand.
“It always brings out the best in both programs,” Fredenburg said. “The rivalry we have with Hardin-Simmons continues to bubble up. There’s always some emails and text messages and all of the stuff on social media, so there’s definitely a rivalry between the two schools.”
The Cowboys cruised through their first four games of this abbreviated spring season, winning every contest by at least 19 points on the way to earning the West Division’s slot in the conference title game.
HSU averages 544 yards — 272 rushing and 272 passing — and 45.2 points per game, while allowing 223 yards and 10.2 points.
UMHB earned the East’s spot in the championship tilt by crushing Belhaven, Southwestern and Louisiana College and edging East Texas Baptist. The Crusaders average 387 yards — 191 rushing and 196 passing — and 47 points per contest, while yielding 225 yards and 13.8 points.
UMHB is coming off its best offensive performance of the season after racking up 539 yards in last week’s 65-20 throttling of Louisiana College.
“We felt like we gave up some plays defensively that we were disappointed in,” Fredenburg said of his team’s most recent win. “The really cool thing was the way the offense exploded. They’ve always been very capable, and we were excited to see that happen. We’re at a perfect time right now to feel like we’re playing our best.”
All of the season-long numbers and statistics tend to go out the window, though, when these teams collide. In their last meeting in 2019, UMHB finished with only 211 yards and HSU totaled just 234.
“We’re excited to play Hardin-Simmons. For our players to get us into the championship game through everything that we’ve been through says a lot,” Fredenburg said. “We’re glad to be here and glad to be a part of it.
“People that come to our program and grow in it understand the significance of playing big ballgames, because we play a lot of them. It’s very important that they know the preparation and effort that it takes but also the composure and confidence it takes to play well in a big ballgame like this. A lot is at stake.”
Injury update
UMHB junior kicker Anthony Avila injured a groin muscle on the opening kickoff and was immediately replaced by sophomore Brandon Cunningham. Fredenburg didn’t know Monday whether Avila will be healthy enough to play Saturday.
Freshman running back Montana Miller played with a cast on his left hand against LC but still managed 57 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Fredenburg expects him to play against Hardin-Simmons.
Depth in the backfield
After bouncing back-and-forth between the offensive and defensive units, freshman running back Kenneth Cormier Jr. got his first carries of the season against LC and ran for a team-high 60 yards on seven attempts.
“He came here as a running back, but we lacked some depth at linebacker. We moved him over to the defense, and he was really starting to make some good strides there,” Fredenburg said. “When we started having some injury issues with our running backs, we asked him to move back over to the offense, which he was glad to do. I think we found the perfect spot for him now.”
Tickets
The ASC flipped a coin prior to the season to determine which division’s top seed would host the championship game, and the West won the toss.
Tickets for Saturday’s game on the Cowboys’ home field can be purchased online at hsuathletics.com/Tickets.