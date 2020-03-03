COLLEGE STATION — There was no ignoring the will to win displayed by Academy and Crockett on Tuesday night during their Class 3A Region III quarterfinal that felt more like a regional title tilt, at the very least.
That’s really no surprise considering neither team had lost since December prior to the anticipated rematch of last season’s third-round encounter in the same gym, with a spot in the regional tournament again up for grabs.
Jordan Bedford scored all of his team-high 14 points after halftime, the Bulldogs posted the game’s final five points after the Bees pulled within one point with less than 2 minutes to play, and Crockett held on for a 58-52 victory inside raucous Tiger Gym at A&M Consolidated High School.
“I told the guys, it was going to be two good teams playing and whoever executes their game plan best is probably going to win the game,” said Academy coach James Holt, whose team’s 20-game winning streak was snapped. “Kids are disappointed, I promise you that. We’re disappointed. But I’m still proud of the effort, the intensity, the work we put in all season to get to this point. We just came up a little short.”
Darion Franklin split two free throws to get Academy within 53-52 with 1:09 remaining, but the Bees (30-7) didn’t get over the hump as the Bulldogs (32-2) — winners of 22 straight — made enough free throws the rest of the way on a night when they went 13-of-35 from the stripe.
Despite having to sit most of the first half while dealing with foul trouble — a shared dilemma for both squads in a closely officiated contest — Franklin delivered 17 points. Jaylin McWilliams, who fouled out with 3 minutes left, finished with a game-high 22 points for Academy.
Jalen Carruthers joined Bedford in double figures with 12 for Crockett, which had one player foul out.
The Bulldogs finished 20-of-54 from the floor. Academy, which fell 50-41 in last year’s showdown, shot 15-of-57 from the field and 16-of-27 at the foul line.
“Both teams were affected by it,” Holt said of the mounting fouls. “Some of their best players were in foul trouble. Our best players were in foul trouble. It hurt not having Darion in the game in the first half. That hurt us a little bit but it wasn’t the refs’ fault that we lost. If we had made a few plays here, a few plays there, we win the game.”
The stakes were apparent and palpable inside a nearly full gym packed with fans enthusiastic from start to finish.
McWilliams had six points in the first quarter for Academy, including an early 3-pointer that was the start of an 8-0 run covering about 4 minutes of the tone-setting, physical opening period.
Jerry Cephus’ deep 3 lifted the Bees to their largest gap of the first half at 13-5. An 8-2 spurt highlighted by Carruthers’ three-point play and a 3 from Tre Hawkins helped Crockett pull even at 20 with 2 minutes to go before the break.
McWilliams scored five in a row from there for Academy’s 25-20 lead, which was trimmed to 25-22 by halftime.
Crockett went ahead for the first time since it was 3-0 with Keshaun Easterling’s layup that made it 32-31 with 2:23 to go in the third. McWilliams briefly put Academy back ahead at 34-33 with a layup, but the Bulldogs went in front 36-34 on Courtney Byrd’s three-point play.
Academy didn’t lead again, though the Bees cut what was an eight-point deficit early in the fourth to 46-44 at 6:05 of the final period. They were within 48-46 before Bedford scored five straight to make it 53-46. Academy’s final surge ensued but it wasn’t enough.
“We knew it was going to be hard-fought. They’ve been good all year long. Credit to those coaches and those players for fighting to the end,” Crockett coach Kadrian Bryant said of Academy. “We turned up our defense a little bit, got some turnovers and that kind of ignited our offense a little bit. Jordan Bedford hit some shots there late, but I can’t say enough about my guys. They played hard to the end.”