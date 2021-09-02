Once a football season starts, there are rarely moments of pause. Things start rolling pretty quickly. So while head coach Brian Cope was thrilled his Lake Belton squad pocketed its first victory against an established varsity program last week, attention soon turned to the next task at hand.
“I’m proud of the kids, coaches and the community for the first win but we have another tough one on our hands and another great opportunity for us,” Cope said Thursday.
The Week 2 challenge for the Broncos (1-0), who topped Mexia 42-21 last week, arrives in the form of Class 5A Division I Fort Worth Arlington Heights (1-0) and its bruising ground attack on the road at 7 tonight.
The Yellow Jackets offense churned out more than 450 yards, with 356 of those via the ground in a season-opening win over Fort Worth Wyatt, 33-28. The bulk of the yards rushing were from 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior Brian Furch, who tallied 309 yards, according to Cope.
“Coach (Phil) Young does a great job. You can tell that they are very well-coached. They like to run the ball and manage the clock,” said Cope, adding that he expects a very physical matchup in the trenches.
Arlington Heights has three veteran offensive linemen each weighing at least 245 pounds, led by standout Jacob Solis (6-5, 300). Cope said the return of defensive lineman Adam Walden will reinforce the Broncos defense, which will need to stay discipline within assignments against the run-heavy Yellow Jackets who will pass it off of their rushing success.
“We have to make sure that our fits are good, make sure we adjust to their formations and make sure our safeties and linebackers do a great job of communicating,” Cope said.
The Broncos’ numbers were balanced across the board last week against Mexia. They rushed for 177 yards and passed for 193, conversely yielding 115 on the ground and 150 through the air. Three ball carriers — quarterback Connor Crews and running backs Tristan Robin and D’Aris Wilkerson — had at least six touches and one score apiece. Crews was 12-of-19, with eight of those completions for 175 yards to Micah Hudson.
“Saw some great effort and I think our kids had to get used to the speed of a varsity football game, which will only help them continue to grow,” Cope said.
Tonight’s game is the first of two straight for Lake Belton in the Metroplex area. Next week, the Broncos travel to play Poteet.
Solid starts all around
In his first appearance for Rosebud-Lott, senior quarterback Zane Zeinert — who transferred from Cameron Yoe — rarely missed, completing 20 of 28 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns as the Cougars rolled to a season-opening 60-22 win over Jewett Leon.
For his efforts, Zeinert was awarded the Class 2A Built Ford Tough player of the week award.
“That was exciting,” Rosebud-Lott coach Brandon Hicks said with a chuckle before adding, “But throwing for 406 yards is not because of one kid. Somebody has to catch it and has to block.”
True enough. It was a team effort that led to the Cougars’ staggering win, which didn’t necessarily come as a surprise yet wasn’t any less welcome.
“Internally, that’s where we thought we were but you still have to execute, and going out and executing like that felt amazing,” Hicks said. “We answered a lot of questions about physicality and stuff like that.”
Speaking of rousing openers, Gatesville quarterback Wesley Brown had himself a quality evening as the Hornets upended Llano. The senior completed 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards and led Gatesville with 134 yards rushing and two TDs on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, Bartlett’s Tate Tipton started his first game at QB, throwing one TD and rushing for another, and the Bulldogs now have a chance this week to match their win total over the last four seasons combined.
Granger’s Johnny Ryder, mostly a receiver until this season, produced a sturdy start with 156 yards and three TDs passing and 93 yards and another score on the ground.
Then there was Kasey Mraz at Academy. The sophomore signal-caller went 15-of-21 for 246 yards and three TDs in the Bees’ triumph over rival Rogers.
And, how about Yoe’s Pharrell Hemphill, who returned not one but two kickoffs for touchdowns.
The top all-around Week 1 performance, though, might go to Salado, which racked up 62 points and 443 yards and allowed 162 yards in a shutout win over Troy.
In consideration
It was reported earlier this week by the Bryan-College Station Eagle that District 12-2A-I — which includes area schools Holland, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy and Rosebud-Lott as well as Thorndale, Hearne and Thrall — is moving its varsity league games from Friday night’s to Thursday nights, with COVID-19 protocols and mitigation as the underlying factor.
That was according to Hearne athletic director and football coach Ricky Sargent, who told the Eagle in a statement that “This plan gives us the best possible chance to play as many JH games as possible because schools may cancel Thursday night JH games to protect their Friday night varsity roster.”
On Thursday, Rosebud-Lott’s Hicks told the Telegram that the schedule change was not set in stone and the District Executive Committee was slated to meet Sept. 9 to again address the topic.
“As of now all the district games are on Thursday,” Hicks said. “It wasn’t unanimous and there is a follow-up DEC meeting.”