Brian Kozma would like to find a steady stream of consistency during his second year in charge at Bartlett.
The head coach said Monday he feels as though the Bulldogs sometimes slip into a pattern of one step forward and two back. It’s not always their doing, either. Case in point: the last few months.
“We were having a good offseason but COVID kind of killed the momentum,” Kozma said.
However, in spite of the ever-present global pandemic, the Bulldogs are trudging forward with a core group that progressed in Kozma’s first season despite not having any wins to show for it and is eager to turn the tide of a program that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2012.
Consistency could be right around the corner, and the Bulldogs appear to be taking all the right steps toward it.
“This year, I think something clicked, so everyone is really determined to change,” junior free safety/tight end Ja’Viere Polynice said.
Quarterback Jared Cooper is back after helping the Bulldogs post their most points (120, which were 90 more than the previous year) since the 2016 season. Cooper will have a major role in turning the Bulldogs into more of a multidimensional offense that Kozma said will have an added spread component out of its base Slot-T in order to utilize an athletic receiver corps.
“I think he’s about 20 pounds heavier, more mature and his confidence has gone way up, like night and day. He feels pretty good in his own skin,” Kozma said of Cooper. “We’re going to do a few more things, open it up a little more. They are coming around to it, knowing what to do and where to line up. I think they are enjoying it.”
Anchoring an offensive line that will protect Cooper and pave the way for returning 1,000-yard rusher Levonta Davis are Jason Barrera and Kenneth Smith, whom Kozma said is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and a potential college prospect.
“The effort in everyone that’s showing up to practice and the heart, we have way more than last year,” Smith said.
Junior outside linebacker/wide receiver Jeremey Craig further explained why that is.
“We just want to win. We don’t want to lose no more. We are tired of losing,” he said. “Our work ethic is upgraded. Everybody is showing up to practice and getting the work in and doing what the coach is telling us to do. Everybody is trying their hardest.”
Numbers game
With a reported enrollment of 98, Bartlett already is the smallest school in District 13-2A-II. Kozma said uncertainties traced to the COVID-19 pandemic have, in some ways, affected participation numbers, and he’s hoping to have 20 players ready to roll when the Bulldogs suit up for their opener next Friday at Hubbard.
“As long as we can stay healthy, we’ll be fine,” said Kozma, whose team had 25 players begin last season. “At this level, one or two kids get hurt and they’re out, it’s a big deal.
“I guess we’re like everybody else, just taking it one week at a time right now.”
The largest enrollment in seven-team 13-2A-II belongs to Milano at 158. Iola checks in at 143, Granger 137, Snook 132, Burton 128 and Somerville 126.
Better starts
Polynice said he thinks the most significant improvement Bartlett can make on game night is being ready from the get-go.
“We have to start off faster,” he said. “The past two years, we’ve played better in the second half than the first. But, by then, the games a little too far out of reach. So it’s just getting it to the hot hand quicker.”
Defensive changes
Bartlett will switch to a four-man front this season while guided by new defensive coordinator Wayne Carpenter, who previously was at Rosebud-Lott.
“I think he’ll simplify things and our defense will be more on than they were last year,” Kozma said.