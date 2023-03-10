ROGERS — Rogers has shown power throughout its lineup in jumping out to a quick start on the softball diamond this spring. The trend continued Friday night.
It started with the pop — two homers in the first three innings — and ended with some punch as the Lady Eagles poured on the hits late in an 11-1 run-rule win over Lorena in a District 19-3A game.
LeeAna Quinones capped a big second inning with a three-run blast to center. Rian Charanza tacked on a solo homer in the third, yanking a sharp shot near the right-field line, and the Lady Eagles piled on from there in securing their fifth victory in the last six games.
“It’s always a momentum-boost when you get homers, especially since it was a three-run homer,” Rogers head coach Kristie Waits said of Quinones’ long ball. “That made it extra-special. We definitely have power down the lineup. It’s whoever is on that night. Somebody steps up and kind of carries us every game.”
Once staked to the rather swift four-run advantage, Nicole Mucha’s sharp pitching held serve from there as Rogers (12-3, 2-0) maintained a safe distance from the Lady Leopards (12-9-1, 0-2) through most of the five-inning affair during which it cranked out 16 hits, with each starter getting at least one.
“The second inning, we kind of loosened up a little at the plate and got some hits, and it kind of got contagious for us, so that’s always great,” said Waits, whose team kept its fresh start to league play unblemished after besting Troy 4-2 on Tuesday.
Ariela Gutierrez singled in the second and came around to score on a Lorena throwing error for Rogers’ first run. Quinones widened the gap when she lifted a low 2-2 offering from Gabby Gomez high over the fence in center to score Cheyenne Montalbo and Raeley Sebek for a 4-0 edge.
Quinones, who batted eighth in Rogers’ order, said she was simply looking for something out over the plate.
“I was just watching my inside because I didn’t want to hit it inside,” Quinones said. “I like the outside, so I was waiting for that. I just really took my time to watch the ball come in and swing at it.”
Lorena, which dropped its fifth straight, got a run back after consecutive doubles by Abby Vasser and Brooklynn Rodriguez in the fourth, but the Lady Eagles broke loose for five runs to ice things in the bottom half.
Rogers did so without hitting a ball out of the yard.
Mucha’s two-run single got it started, and Gutierrez, Montalbo and Sebek added RBIs as the Lady Eagles accumulated four singles, a double and a walk while batting around in the fourth.
Sebek’s hard grounder through the middle plated Montalbo and capped the outburst for a 10-1 cushion.
It was the second hit of the night for Sebek (2-for-3), joining her with Ky-Li Alonzo (3-for-4, double), Montalbo (3-for-3), Charanza (2-for-4, double, homer) and Gutierrez (2-for-4) as players with more than one hit for Rogers.
“We have a very tough district, so it’s a good feeling being 2-0 because we have to bring it every night,” said Waits, whose team will travel to Academy on Monday before hosting Cameron Yoe on Tuesday in a quick turnaround during spring break week. “Luckily, we came out to play the last two games, so we just have to keep it going.”
After Mucha left Emerson Kramer stranded at first following her team-best third hit of the game for Lorena in the top of the fifth, the Lady Eagles closed it out on Gutierrez’s RBI infield single in the bottom half, which finalized the run-rule.
Mucha struck out two, walked none and gave up six hits in a complete-game effort. Gomez took the loss in three innings for Lorena, which travels to McGregor on Tuesday.